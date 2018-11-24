Grace Boffeli posted game-highs of 22 points and eight rebounds as Class 4A No. 2 North Scott throttled 4A No. 6 Western Dubuque in the second half on its way to a 58-34 win as part of Rivalry Saturday at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
The Lancers outscored the Bobcats 35-17 in the second half to pull away after leading just 23-17 at halftime.
Presley Case added 10 points for North Scott, which was playing without four-year starter Rylie Rucker.
Boffeli was efficient on the offensive end, hitting 7-9 from the field and 8-9 from the line.
Davenport Assumption's trip to Cedar Rapids was not as kind as Class 5A No. 8 Iowa City West beat the Knights 72-51 in an earlier game at the event. Olivia Wardlow scored 25 for Assumption.
Boys basketball
Rock Island wins pair: Defense was king for the Rock Island boys basketball team on Saturday in the Rock Island/Milan Booster Club's Thanksgiving Classic.
In Saturday's opener, the Rocks defeated Chicago Phillips, 68-54, with both teams displaying tremendous defensive effort. Fittingly, a late defensive play by Aaron Voss allowed the Rocks to bank a 49-47 victory over St. Charles North.
Rocky (3-1 in its own event) outscored Phillips 16-5 in the third quarter, and that made the difference in a tight affair.
Phillips limited Rock Island’s offensive chances, but the Rocks took advantage of the opportunities they were given, going 20-for-40 from the field, including 11-of-19 from 3-point range.
Against St. Charles North, after a thrilling third and fourth quarter with multiple lead changes, Voss' block secured the win for the Rocks. Lucas Heflen of St. Charles North drove to the basket for a layup that would have tied the game, but Voss made an athletic play to block the ball off the glass.
Price led Rock Island with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. Price also hauled in two rebounds. Malachi Key and Jamal Randle both scored eight points, with Key getting six rebounds and Randle grabbing three.
— Kyle Hartwick
UT finishes strong at Geneseo: The United Township boys’ basketball team will open Western Big 6 play this coming week on a three-game winning streak and feeling very good about itself after a 3-1 showing at the Geneseo Tournament.
The Panthers capped their tournament play with a Saturday sweep, defeating Kewanee 54-31 in the afternoon and then host Geneseo 46-30 five hours later.
“We had a very mature morning (on the film session and walk-through) and a mature game, which has me very optimistic for the future,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “Our focus is the best it’s been.”
The Panthers nearly had a shot at playing for the tournament title going into their last game. A couple of hours earlier, Rockridge (1-3) nearly pulled off a big upset, falling 48-46 to tourney champ Rock Falls (4-0). Had Rockridge won, UT would have tied for the tourney’s best record.
— Marc Nesseler
Moline rebounds for pair of wins: Moline grabbed an 81-71 victory over a talented Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin to cap a two-win day at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Moline also rebounded from a loss the night before to postseason rival Danville by routing Madison, 74-55 earlier in the day, to finish 3-1 at the season-starting tourney.
The big three — seniors Deonte Billups, Brody Harding and Drew Wiemers — combined for 54 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists against SHG. However, one of the biggest keys was senior Jabari Rogers, who came off the bench for 15 points and six rebounds in the nightcap.
— Jeff Wendland
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.