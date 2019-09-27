ELDRIDGE — Just like the weather on Friday night, at times, the performance of the North Scott football team could best be described as muddy.
Although the Lancers defeated Central DeWitt, 42-21, in the Class 3A district opener for both teams, it was a performance that Lancers' players and coaches said showed how much improvement the team can make.
North Scott (4-1, 1-0) looked nearly flawless in the first half as it built an eventual 35-0 lead on the visiting Sabers (2-3, 0-1). The hosts drove down the field in seven plays in the opening drive and Quentin Allison finished things off with a 5-yard touchdown run. After getting the ball back quickly, quarterback Jake Matthaidess hit Ty Anderson with a 63-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0.
After a Layne Hamann interception, Matthaidess scored on a 25-yard TD run to push the lead to 20-0. Anderson made it 27-0 just before the end of the first quarter after he intercepted a pass from Sabers quarterback Henry Bloom and returned it 55 yards for the score.
DeWitt woke up some offensively in the second quarter and put together a decent drive that eventually stalled out on North Scott's 25 yard-line. Landon Peterson came in to try a 35-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Carter Markham, who scooped up the ball and returned it 70 yards for the touchdown. Markham ran in the two-point conversion to make it 35-0, which was the score at halftime.
But from there, things started to bog down a bit. The Sabers answered in the third quarter when Bloom hit Logan Paulsen with a 50-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 35-7. North Scott did regain control later in the quarter when Matthaidess found Luke Jennings for a 5-yard touchdown pass, But that was the only score of the second half for the Lancers, who lost two fumbles in the last two quarters and did not convert two, fourth-down tries.
Meanwhile, the Sabers did not give up as Bloom scored on a 3-yard TD run mid-way thorough the fourth quarter and later hit Paulsen again for a 48-yard passing strike to leave the final margin at 21 points.
Jennings, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, said the performance showed how far the Lancers still have to go.
"There is still a lot to work on," Jennings said. "But we can always get better. We did have a great week of practice but there are little things we still need to work on, discipline. We've had a lot of penalties kill our drives. Our mindset in the second half, we came out a little slower since we were up by so much. We finished the game kind of sluggish but we can always get better."
What likely annoyed the Lancers coaching staff was the untimely penalties. Three times the hosts were in the red-zone and three different times, holding or illegal shifting penalties or even a combo of both stopped the hosts from scoring opportunities. North Scott had 10 penalties for 93 yards in the game.
"We continue to not play clean, especially in the second half," Lancers coach Kevin Tippet said. "We had 35 points in the first half, which was fine. But our second half, we just played undisciplined and if we want to be a team that has lofty goals we have to be a lot more disciplined team."
