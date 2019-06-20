ELDRIDGE — The North Scott softball team wanted to build some momentum before starting the final three-week stretch of the regular season that includes a brutal ending to the schedule.
The Lancers, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, took a step in that direction Thursday night, hammering Maquoketa 11-0 in five innings in non-conference action at North Scott High School.
North Scott (17-7) will face four of the best teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in its last four series in conference play. Burlington comes to Eldridge on Monday followed by a trip to MAC leader Davenport Assumption on Thursday. The Lancers finish up with doubleheaders against Bettendorf and Muscatine. All of those teams except for Burlington are state ranked. The Lancers sit one game behind Assumption in the conference standings.
Throw in a trip to a highly competitive tournament at Iowa City West the weekend of the Fourth of July, and the Lancers will be battled tested before the playoffs begin in the middle of July.
North Scott catcher Sam Lee, who hit a home run and drove in four during Thursday's win, said the team is looking forward to the end-of-the-season challenges.
"It's exciting and it should be a lot of fun," Lee said. "We just need to keep attacking the ball on offense, having our pitchers hit their spots, keep our defense sharp and doing all the little things right because that is what makes the difference playing good teams."
Lee helped check off most of those boxes during the victory over a young Cardinals team. After not scoring in the first inning, Lee had an RBI triple that was part of a stretch of five consecutive hits in the second inning. Ryann Cheek added an RBI double and Kinsey Newman chipped in a sacrifice fly. Ashlynn Shannon blasted a solo home run to get the hosts off and running with a 4-0 lead by the end of the second.
In the third, Abby Moeller led off with a single and then trotted home after Lee took the first pitch she saw from Maquoketa starter Carlene Paul and drove it over the left-field fence for her second homer of the season.
"Right away, I kind of knew and I was kind of watching it a little bit," Lee said of her blast. "It felt really good coming off the bat. But everyone did a great job hitting. Coach (Holly) Hoelting told us to attack the first pitch and be aggressive and we did a better job of that after the first inning. Hitting is contagious with us, once we start, we don't stop."
Lee also helped Shannon, who started the game, and reliever Drew Lewis work through the Cardinals' lineup. Shannon went three innings to get the win while Lewis finished the final two innings. Neither allowed a hit to the Cardinals (6-17) while Shannon gave up just one walk. Shannon had four strikeouts while Lewis finished with three.
"Both pitchers were really hitting their spots tonight," Lee said of her teammates. "They were throwing their pitches really hard and keeping (Maquoketa) off-balance."
After Lee's homer made it 6-0 in the third, the Lancers finished things off with five more runs in the fourth. Rachel Anderson, Moeller and Lewis all had RBI singles while Lee had her fourth RBI with a sac fly. The final run came home when Newman scored on a wild pitch.
Maquoketa coach Sara Nelson said she hopes playing strong teams like North Scott will be an invaluable experience for her team that includes several underclassmen and four eighth-graders.
"We kind of got down on ourselves about the second inning and never were really able to mentally toughen up and get through the rest of the game," Nelson said. "We are young and in a kind of rebuilding mode but I look for those eighth graders to be solid in three or four years. But we like that challenge of playing teams like North Scott because we can go back and look at what we need to work on."
As for the Lancers, if they want a shot at the MAC title, it's right there in front of them.
"We know we are a good team and we know that we can hang with anybody and beat anybody," Lee said. "We just have to stay focused and do everything right."
