ELDRIDGE — After giving up three runs to visiting Central DeWitt in the top of the second inning — two on an inside-the-park home run and another on a passed ball — to tie the score, things could have gone south quickly for Class 4A seventh-ranked North Scott.
Instead, the Lancers answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame and rolled to a 9-3 win at Lancer Stadium.
“Those things happen,” North Scott coach Travis Ralfs said of the inside-the-park homer. “Our right fielder lost the ball in the lights. Chalk it up. We came in and got hits. It’s all good.”
Jake Matthaidess, who started on the mound for North Scott on Friday night, came up with a two-out, bases-clearing double off the fence in right-center field in the bottom of the second that gave the Lancers the lead for good.
“I was actually having a rough at-bat,” Matthaidess said. “I fouled off the first two pitches, and then he threw me a curveball before he came back with a fastball right in my spot. I just put the bat out there and didn’t really try to hit it hard. I just put it out there and hit the gap.”
Matthaidess went 3-for-4 at the plate in the contest. He hit a pair of doubles and drove in five runs.
“He’s been working really hard at the plate,” Ralfs said of the sophomore. “Tonight at the plate he was staying right in there and keeping his hands inside the baseball and driving it. He really helped himself out tonight.”
North Scott (16-3) scored three runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. Matthaidess and Kyle Denison had RBI hits, and a third run scored on a Central DeWitt error.
But after Tucker Kinney reached base on a throwing error, Saber center fielder Alex McAleer lofted a ball that got over the North Scott right fielder. Kinney scored from second base, and McAleer raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. After that, the Sabers (17-9) loaded the bases with two outs, and another run scored on a passed ball before the Lancers got out of the inning.
After that, it was all Lancers. Matthaidess drove in three runs with his double in the bottom of the second, Brooks Sunny and Austin Schneider had RBI hits in the fourth, and Matthaidess brought home an insurance run in the sixth.
“That’s kind of what we’ve been doing all year,” Ralfs said. “We’ve been getting guys on base and expecting that big hit. That’s our mentality that we have to have.”
Matthaidess got the win on the mound, but only lasted two innings. From there, Cayle Webster came in and threw five scoreless innings for the Lancers.
“Cayle’s a really good pitcher,” Ralfs said. “He works well ahead. He gets ahead in the count, and he’s got a good offspeed, so he can really keep hitters off balance. That’s the longest he’s gone so far this year, and he still had pop on the pitches in the last inning, so I was glad to see that.”
North Scott snapped Central DeWitt’s six-game winning streak and started a stretch that will see the Lancers face several ranked teams over the next 10 days.
“It’s definitely a great start to this upcoming stretch,” Matthaidess said. “In the next nine days we have eight really good games coming up. It will be a big test for us, but I feel like we’ll do well and show the state what we have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.