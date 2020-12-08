Lancers ride defense to MAC boys hoops victory over Pleasant Valley

ELDRIDGE — It was not pretty offensively but the defense from the North Scott High School boys basketball team was more than enough for the Lancers to knock off Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night in their season debut.
The hosts kept the Spartans in check by allowing only 25% shooting from the floor for the game and also prevented PV from scoring in the third quarter. North Scott did enough offensively in the fourth quarter to post a 38-30 win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
In The Pit that was nearly empty because of the pandemic, both the Lancers and the Spartans brought the defensive energy as the teams combined to score just 28 points by halftime. The visitors led 15-13 at the break.
North Scott did not light things up in the third period putting up just five points but they posted a shutout as PV (1-1, 0-1 MAC) went 0-for-5 from the floor and committed four turnovers on its nine possessions in the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Drew Kilburg, who led North Scott with 10 points, said the team just had to show toughness in a contest that was a grind from the beginning.
“We just really stuck together the whole game and our defense, especially in the third quarter, was huge,” Kilburg said. “That is what won it for us.”
Surprisingly without many fans, Kilburg said the players could hear each other better which led to better cohesion on the defensive end.
“Communicating with each other, talking. That’s where it all starts,” he said. “We had to finish every possession strong and get the rebound.”
Kilburg along with fellow guards Oliver Hughes, Canon Guffey and Sam Skarich were able to keep PV’s guards from penetrating too much into the paint. Landon Eiland, Zach Johnson and Alex Johnson challenged everything in the lane and were tough on the boards. Even though PV actually out-rebounded the hosts for the game (27-25), North Scott came up with big rebounds in the fourth quarter trying to protect a single-digit lead.
Alex Johnson, in particular, made several hustle plays, diving out of bounds twice to save possessions for the winners. Johnson also had three big defensive rebounds in the final quarter.
“That just what he does, he hustles,” Kilburg said of Johnson’s key plays. “He does the same thing in practice every day.”
The Lancers were coached by assistant Matt Poirier as head coach Shamus Budde was quarantining with his family out of precaution. Poirier said the offense will eventually come around, adding the defensive effort was outstanding.
“We made (PV) work for everything and we challenged everything so that’s a real credit to the guys to turn in that kind of effort,” he said. “Pleasant Valley is a good offensive basketball team, but we made it difficult every possession for them and that says a lot.”
Eiland had eight points and five rebounds while battling foul trouble most of the game. Hughes added another eight points and three steals for the Lancers. Kilburg made five of his eight free throws in the fourth quarter as North Scott slowly built up its 18-15 lead at the beginning of the quarter.
Alex Johnson also hit a big 3-pointer midway through the fourth to give the hosts a 28-20 lead which seemed huge with the way the slugfest was going. Eiland, Hughes and Guffey all hit big free throws down the stretch as PV could not get closer than seven points in the final three minutes.
The Spartans seemed to settle for outside shots in the second and third quarters and could not find the range while totaling five points in the second and third periods. PV did a better job of attacking the basket in the fourth quarter, but even some layups and short jumpers rolled off the rim. The Spartans missed nine shots from within a few feet of the basket, including five layups.
Jacob Townsend had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans as Ryan Dolphin added eight points.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” PV coach Steve Hillman said. “I’m proud of a lot of things — effort, energy, defensive rebounding — and there were so many good things we can build off of. It’s hard to be excited after a loss, but there were some good things. Third quarter was such a methodical battle. The first and second quarter, I thought we outplayed them but we could not knock down any shots to give us any separation.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!