ELDRIDGE — It took two overtimes on Wednesday night to settle a game between two of the best boys basketball teams in the Quad-City area.
In the end, North Scott got big shots from Cortaviaus Seales and big free throws from Sam Kilburg in the second OT to hold off Davenport Central for a thrilling 61-56 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action at The Pit.
The Lancers, who ascended to the top-ranked spot in Class 4A on Monday, nearly saw their stay there cut short after the Blue Devils led for most of the second half. Central (13-4 overall, 10-4 MAC) used clutch shooting from Keshawn Pegues, Kaiden Phillips, John Miller and Josh English to build a lead as big as 46-38 in the middle of the fourth quarter.
A huge three-pointer from English and a free throw from Phillips 30 seconds later made it 52-45 with just 2 minutes left in the contest.
But the Lancers, who remain undefeated at 17-0 and 14-0 in the conference, have shown the ability to not panic in clutch situations.
Kilburg hit a short jumper in the lane, and North Scott followed the next possession by getting a key stop. Seales drew a foul and made 1-of-2 free throws to shave the lead to 52-48. After another Central miss, Seales drove to the basket and scored to make it 52-50 with 59 seconds left. Tytan Anderson then came up with a huge block on Pegues near the rim to help set up Seales. The senior guard again went aggressively to the basket and drew a foul, which led to the game-tying free throws with 22 seconds left.
The Blue Devils had a chance for the win, but Kilburg poked the ball away from Miller, who was driving toward the basket, with six seconds left, and Central could not get a clean look off. Fortune did not favor the Blue Devils down the stretch as Central had four different shots literally hit every part of the rim and not go down in the final minute of the regulation.
Both teams treated their two possessions in the first overtime like gold and managed just two points each. Anderson did have a chance to win it with three seconds left and the scored tied at 54 after he was fouled going to the basket. But the junior, who had 23 points and 17 rebounds, missed both free throws, and the game went into a second overtime.
From there, Seales asserted himself. His basket on a drive to the hoop gave the home team a 56-54 lead with 1:24 left. The Blue Devils could not answer and Kilburg hit two free throws with 34 seconds remaining to make it 58-54. Central answered with a basket from Emarion Elliis to cut the lead to 58-56 with 26 seconds left, but it was the only shot the visitors made out of the six attempts in the second OT.
Kilburg made 1-of-2 free throws to push the lead back to 59-56 with 24 ticks left. Ellis got a decent look at a game-tying 3 from the top of the key but missed. Seales grabbed one of his 11 rebounds with seven seconds left and sealed the win with two foul shots. Seales finished with a game-high 27 points, including going 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.
"It was a great game, and it was awesome to be a part of something like that," Seales said. "Both teams wanted to win so bad, and everyone on both teams played so hard. I am proud of my teammates. Even when we were down by eight points in the fourth quarter, we never put our heads down or got down on ourselves. It's a great win."
Lancers coach Shamus Budde said his team just never lets the situation — winning or losing — affect its mindset.
"Our guys always play so well together, and when they get in these situations, they continue to stick together," Budde said. "Even when they get in tough situations, they just find ways to get it done. It's happened a number of times this year but our guys continue to play together and stay together. They answer every challenge. You have to be able to stick together for the full 32, and tonight 40, minutes against a really good Davenport Central team. That is all our kids and that is huge."
Reece Sommers did not score but snagged nine rebounds and Carson Rollinger added four points in the first half for the home team.
Pegues finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Central, and Phillips contributed 15 points. Both Miller and English had 10 points for the Blue Devils. Central, who came into the game ranked eighth in 4A, likely saw its hopes for any piece of the MAC title disappear with the defeat.
However, Central coach Craig Wurdinger was proud of how his team fought the whole game and knows the importance of games like this with the playoffs on the horizon.
"We had some opportunities to cash in some baskets late, and we just couldn't do it," Wurdinger said. "We missed some easy shots but I told them, at the end of the year, it's key to be in games like this. It will get us ready for the (post-season) tournament."
