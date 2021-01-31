Lankinen helps Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1

The league's unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being "a high risk close contact."

"It's tough once it gets in the locker room. It's obviously going to find a way to get to some people," Shaw said. "But we're all following protocols. We have our masks on. We're staying away from each other. We're doing Zoom meetings.

"I mean, we're following all the guidelines we're supposed to be following and the trainers are making sure of it as well and helping us out."

The Blackhawks already were without captain Jonathan Toews because of an illness, and key forward Kirby Dach could miss the entire season after he had wrist surgery in December.

Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton held a Zoom meeting with his team Saturday and talked about working through adversity.

"The most important thing is that we push through and we find a way to persevere anyway, and that'll be great for us in the end," Colliton said. "That can make our team stronger. We're trying to build a foundation that we can rely on in hard times, so 'Why me?' would be the total wrong approach, I think."