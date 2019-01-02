Your time to see “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” is winding down. The blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum showcasing 60 pieces by world-famous artists, will be ending its run this weekend at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit will be on display through Sunday. In addition, admission to the Figge is free through Sunday.
