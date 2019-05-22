Police tape has been removed and the SUV had been towed from the scene #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
A gun was recovered from the SUV #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
VenHuizen declined to say whether the man is the target of Davenport’s investigation. Says the other occupants were detained, taken to police dept. Tactical response unit checked a nearby house that was connected to occupants in the vehicle. No one found in the house #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
VenHuizen says a shot was fired inside the vehicle. Police got several occupants out of the vehicle and discovered a man in his mid 20s in the backseat with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Was taken to a local hospital and is critical at this point. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
RIPD Chief Jeff VenHuizen says his dept was assisting Davenport PD in an ongoing investigation this morning. Around 840 a, RIPD initiated a traffic stop on an SUV in the alley at 45th St. and 14-15th Avenue as part of the investigation. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
Heavy police on 15th Avenue in Rock Island. Tactical operations unit on scene, along with RI and Moline police #Qctimes pic.twitter.com/xo1Tv20RpL— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) May 22, 2019
Heavy police presence at 15th Ave Rock Island keep up with the @Dispatch_Argus and @qctimes for updates on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/xkWzPoOcXS— Jessica Gallagher (@JessGallDA) May 22, 2019
