LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
The Mississippi River at RCKI2, The #QuadCities has a new preliminary all time record flood crest! 22.64' at 1150 AM Today, May 2nd 2019! This breaks the 1993 #GreatFlood record of 22.63' The river is still rising!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
Updated forecast just issued for Mississippi at Rock Island. Still 22.7 feet this evening. Main change is a longer crest, with a slow fall starting Friday afternoon. Latest stage is 22.60 feet at 11 am, just under record of 22.63 feet in 1993.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Historic Crests
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.