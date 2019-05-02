050219-mda-nws-rivertowns-13.jpg

Michael Dawson, a resident of Campbell's Island, and his Labrador retriever "Buster Brown" rows to dry land during flooding on the island, Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com

A collection of all our photos, videos from the Flood of 2019

Flood Water Taxi

Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood waters while taking volunteers to businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2.

Coast Guard assist in flooding
Members of the US Coast Guard from the Rock Island Arsenal deploy boats into flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Wed…

