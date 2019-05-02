Davenport wastewater treatment plant at capacity, sewage will be pumped into Mississippi River
The wastewater treatment plant in Davenport has reached capacity and is now pumping sewage into the Mississippi River.
Surcharge is being seen in the lines, Scott County Emergency Management Agency said in the news release.
"With the approval of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pumps deployed near the sewage systems along the Mississippi River are pumping sewage into the rivers," the release said. "Without this, serious backups would take place throughout the Iowa cities along the river."
The agency is attempting to find other relief mechanisms to deploy "as soon as possible."
Asbestos regulations eased
That is not the only regulation being eased for flooding. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is temporarily reducing reporting requirements for asbestos for properties in a federally designated disaster area.
The move will also reduce asbestos inspections for restoration projects.
The DNR will not require the 10-day waiting period for asbestos abatement, restoration and demolition projects in flooded areas. That notification must be submitted no later than the work day following the start of that work.
Eentities will have the option to forgo the asbestos inspection requirement for renovations if all the material being disturbed is treated as asbestos containing material.
Asbestos requirements remain in effect for those outside flood zones.
While Scott County is not yet under a presidential emergency declaration, EMA officials are preparing a request for a formal declaration from the federal government, according to EMA Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes.
For additional information, visit iowadnr.gov.
Flood Water Taxi
What downtown Davenport businesses are closed?
This story will be updated throughout the day.
With record flooding and a major breach infiltrating several blocks of Downtown Davenport, business and restaurant closings are inevitable. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, here are where Downtown Davenport businesses stand, according to Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Temporarily closed:
- Abernathy’s – 315 E. 2nd St.
- Antonella’s Pizzeria II – 421 W River Dr.
- Bad Boy’z RME – 131 W. 2nd St.
- Barrel House 211 – 211 E. 2nd St.
- Bix Society & Museum – 129 North Main St.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 E 2nd St.
- Bucktown Artists’ Market – 225 E. 2nd St.
- Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe – 1115 W 2nd St Suite D
- Crafted QC – 217 E. 2nd St.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities – 311 E 2nd St.
- Dam View Inn – 410 E. 2nd St.
- EXIT Realty Fireside – 221 E 2nd St.
- Freight House Farmers’ Market – 421 W. River Dr. (Sunday’s Market has been moved to County Admin Building, 600 W. 4th St. on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms – 421 W. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery – 208 E. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery Taproom – 421 W. River Dr.
- Great River Brewery – 332 E. 2nd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center – 201 E. 2nd St.
- Ragged Records – 418 E. 2nd St.
- TAG Communications – 230 E 2nd St.
- Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing 418 E. 2nd St
- The Diner – 421 W. River DriveThe Half Nelson – 321 E 2nd St.
- Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center – 301 E. 2nd St.
- Paradigm – 320 East 2nd St.
- Polished Hair Lounge QC – 735 Federal St. Suite 102
- QC Co-Lab – 627 W 2nd St.
- Roam – 210 E River Dr.
- Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats – 429 E 3rd St.
- Streets of Italy – Next to GRB – 322 E 2nd
Currently open:
- Antonella’s Restaurant – 112 W 3rd St.
- Analog Arcade Bar – 302 Brady St.
- Armored Gardens – 315 Pershing
- Rise Neighborhood Cafè – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Bix Bistro – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blush Dress Shoppe – 320 Main St.
- Boozies Bar & Grill – 114 1/2 W. 3rd St.
- The Breakroom / The Office Bar & Lounge -116 W 3rd St.
- Cafe d’Marie, Davenport – 614 W. 5th St.
- Café One Eleven at the Radisson Quad City Plaza -111 E. 2nd St.
- Carriage Haus -312 W. 3rd St.
- Chocolate Manor – 110 E. 2nd St.
- Coffee Envie – 101 W 3rd St.
- Cru – 221 Brady St.
- Downtown Deli – Davenport – 330 N. Main St.
- Duck City Bistro – 115 E. 3rd St.
- Endless Brews – 310 Main St.
- Figge Art Museum Gift Shop – 225 W. 2nd St.
- Full Kit – 312 N. Main St.
- Gateway Pub -702 W. 3rd St.
- German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 W. 2nd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub / Limericks – 300 W. 3rd St.
- Macstavern Davenport – 316 W. Third
- Mantra Indian Cuisine & Spirits – 220 N. Harrison St.
- Me & Billy – 200 W. 3rd St.
- Neat Stuff – 320 Brady St.
- Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie – 314 N. Main St.
- The Phoenix of Davenport – 111 W. 2nd St.
- RAW -136 E 3rd St.
- Redband Coffee Company – 329 E. 4th St.
- Riverbend Retro – 520 W. 2nd St.
- Soi 3 – 102 E 3rd St.
- Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 303 W 3rd St.
- Sippis American Grill & Craft Beer – 406 W. 2nd St.
- SiS International Shop – Fair Trade – 108 E. 2nd St.
- Source Book Store – 232 W. 3rd St.
- Star Dog Gallery – 114 W. 3rd St.
- Stardust – 218 Iowa St.
- Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – 304 E 3rd St.
- UP Skybar – 215 N. Main St.
- Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd St.
- Viva Restaurant – 215 N. Main St.
- Van’s Pizza, Pub & Grill – Downtown Davenport – 217 Brady St.
- What A Gem Davenport – 218 W. 3rd St.
- Woodfire Grill – 131 W. 2nd St.
- The Key at Union Arcade – 229 Brady St.
Alex Salaverria, marketing specialist for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said they were working to keep the list updated as quickly as possible. She can be contacted at asalaverria@quadcitieschamber.com, to update business hours or closings.
If you are a business that has closed because of flooding, please email newsroom@qctimes.com to be added to the list.
LATEST: Mississippi tops 1993 mark of 22.63 feet
LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
The Mississippi River at RCKI2, The #QuadCities has a new preliminary all time record flood crest! 22.64' at 1150 AM Today, May 2nd 2019! This breaks the 1993 #GreatFlood record of 22.63' The river is still rising!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
Updated forecast just issued for Mississippi at Rock Island. Still 22.7 feet this evening. Main change is a longer crest, with a slow fall starting Friday afternoon. Latest stage is 22.60 feet at 11 am, just under record of 22.63 feet in 1993.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Historic Crests
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
Buffalo rallies to fight the river
BUFFALO — The situation got bleaker here Thursday as residents hear felt the pain when a handful of homes and businesses lost the fight against the force of the Mississippi River.
Missy Bowers was so appreciative as family, friends, strangers and even the U.S. Coast Guard built up and strengthened the sandbag wall surrounding her house and a few neighbors near 2nd and Hacker streets. But she had learned that her place of employment, Judy's Barge Inn, in Buffalo, now had water in the back door and in the walk-in cooler.
"Across the street (from Judy's) the walls just breached. I don't know if that will hurt or help us," she said. "Now they're telling us we're going to get five or six more inches. So we are going all the way down the front of the block (with sandbags)."
Word spread fast through Buffalo of the 4 a.m. breach in the wall protecting Clark's Landing. "Now he's got five inches of water," Bowers said.
Her own brother and his family, Steve and Lynnette Teel, also lost their sandbag floodwall early in the morning — becoming one of the last fortified homes on Front Street to lose the battle.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone. She said the family and volunteers now were working to move stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
As Buffalo City Clerk Tanna Leonard directed volunteers, including 30 inmates from Iowa prisons in Mount Pleasant and Anamosa, in filling sandbags late morning at Buffalo Community Center, she said folks at Clark's Landing and the Teels "were devastated. They thought they could hold it back."
With a majority of Front Street's homes now overcome by water, she said "Now we're focusing on protecting 2nd Street. "Everyone was prepared for 21 or 22 (foot crest), but the new crest we're not prepared for that."
She estimated that "at least six homes have had water come all the way in now. It's getting bad. If we can't keep the walls up (along Front Street) we'll have six or seven more effected."
Leonard said Buffalo does not have the resources to build a single large floodwall down Front Street or own the HESCO barriers. "We do things different than Davenport," she said. "The city provides the sand and supplies for residents to build walls as they see fit."
Some residents are building walls around their individual homes and others are protecting two and three homes inside one wall.
In addition to floodfighting, Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said the police department and Scott County Sheriff's Reserve also are dealing with a problem with drivers going around their barricades on Highway 22 and driving through the water.
"If you cross our barricade we will cite you," he said. "People don't realize when they cross the water it creates a wave effect and that hits the sandbags and weakens the sandbags. So we're a no wake zone right now."
Jeanne Hedges, who has lived at 308 Front St. for 17 years, worries about the impact of the continuing rainfall and the residents who are unfamiliar with how to fight a flood. "Everybody from me down is new with this flood."
Her neighbor Shelley Hunt, who is the third generation to live in her home, said the volunteer response has been amazing. With a sandbag wall around her house and her sump pump running non-stop, she already has a few inches of water in her basement.
But on Wednesday, she had surprise help when workers with the Upper Mississippi Fleet barge company in Buffalo and AAA Muffler in Davenport took the day off and just showed up to help.
Leonard said one of the problems is how the flood is impacting new properties and sooner. "It's flooding at earlier levels than it did before," she said.
For weeks, help has arrived from residents, sports teams, Cub Scouts, community service volunteers and strangers. "But the residents still need help," she said.
"Everybody is working together," she said. "I'm unbelievably proud of my town."
Flood Fest benefit concert scheduled June 7 at RiverCenter
DAVENPORT — A flood-relief benefit concert, Flood Fest, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS.
The performers and ticket prices have yet to be announced. All proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad-Cities community has rallied to provide support,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.
“As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad-Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,”
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a nonprofit group with the mission of improving the general economic well-being of Scott County and the Iowa Quad-Cities area. Donations are tax-deductible per IRS guidelines.
Grow Quad Cities – Iowa also will collect donations from community members wishing to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. There are Grow Quad Cities funds for the Illinois and Iowa sides of the region, and they support the work of the chamber.
The nonprofit Downtown Davenport Partnership, focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.
Those who wish to donate should mail checks to: Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, 331 W. 3rd St., Suite 100, Davenport, IA 52801.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support organizations that are meeting the needs of those affected by flooding.
The fund was created in the fall of 2016 so the foundation could provide flexible support to ensure the survival of organizations serving people impacted by disasters—natural or man-made—who were vulnerable populations before the disaster occurred. You can donate at qccommunityfoundation.org.
Whitey's Ice Cream also is supporting businesses and residents affected by donating all proceeds from the sale of Mississippi Mud ice cream through May 17 to relief efforts. The ice cream was created after the 1993 flood.
Ripley Street and River Drive flood
