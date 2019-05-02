'It's like we don't exist:' More west end businesses close as water encroaches
While La Flama Owner Martin Garcia found higher ground to serve meals out of his food truck Thursday, an employee worked inside the restaurant, removing furniture and preparing to place sandbags.
Until Thursday, several business owners along West 2nd Street and other portions of Davenport's west end thought they'd be able to continue operating despite rising flood waters closing dozens of businesses earlier this week.
But as water encroached farther into the west end — covering parking lots and entering buildings on River Drive and 2nd Street, and traveling as far as 3rd Street in certain areas — several businesses were forced to close their doors with no warning from the city, several owners say.
"It's so high. The water was four or five feet away from the door, but this afternoon it was like three feet away," said Garcia, who operates the restaurant at 114 Myrtle St. "We thought we were at good distance from the water because the building is higher up in our little strip mall. But now, everything is filled up. There's way too much water."
Michelle Magyar, president of Mid-American Glass at 147 S. Sturdevant St., said her team spent the day pumping out water and stacking sandbags. Some, like Garcia and Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe Operations Manager Tracey McGinn, were forced to tell their employees the restaurants would be closed until further notice.
Garcia camped out at K&K True Value Hardware in Bettendorf on Thursday and worked out of his food truck.
"I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have the truck right now. That's a little bit of sales," he said. "But I have close to 10 employees. And those employees have 10 families. At least half of them are full-time employees."
Many of his employees, he said, have worked for La Flama for several years, and Garcia worries about losing his experienced staff. He plans to set a rotating schedule so his employees can continue to work out of the food truck part-time.
Garcia also is seeking assistance from the city, to find a more permanent location in downtown Davenport to operate his food truck.
And, he's holding onto the hope that flood water will remain in the parking lot and not enter his building.
"As long as the restaurant doesn't flood, I can keep operating," he said. "Even if I need to go in a canoe, I can keep cooking. If it's a real emergency, I can just do everything in the mobile kitchen."
West end business owners were frantically responding to the encroaching flood waters Thursday, arguing they received little notice or warning from the city.
"On the west end, everybody feels a little left out. With me, they never came in and warned us or asked if we need sandbagging," he said. "You know this is imminent. You know this is going to happen."
Garcia said he received no warning from the city, unlike downtown businesses which were given short notice before the temporary flood wall was breached. McGinn said she received a generic pamphlet in the mail a few weeks ago aimed at businesses and homeowners warning of potential flooding.
In response to general questions about flooding notification on the west end, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said the city held two public meetings in late March for residents in the floodplain, warning them of the potential flooding and informing them of their rights.
"We did that proactively, telling them we don't know what the river will do and that we know they're in a floodplain and they may need to get stuff off the ground or out of basements," she said. "We distributed that information six weeks ago at this point."
She said staff members are paying close attention to the dike holding back water at Davenport's Garden Addition, off of West River Drive and Concord Street. The area is a few miles west from businesses sitting closer to the downtown that are closing their doors late this week.
Being stuck in the middle, and with the majority of attention and resources being directed to the downtown, McGinn argued businesses in the west end "are being ignored."
Business owners and residents of the west end have experienced a history of neglect compared to other areas of Davenport, McGinn and Garcia said, with deteriorating infrastructure and less investment being poured into the area.
"In the west end in particular, once you get on the other side of Centennial Bridge, it's like we don't exist," McGinn said. "We're out here on our own. Everyone keeps talking about how it's just the eastern corner of the downtown affected. But it's all businesses along the river, all the way down Rockingham. We're taking a beating and getting killed by this water."
With flooding over the past several weeks, Garcia said "it's been Hell" for two months. Road closures on River Drive contributed to a loss in his business, which has grown substantially worse as the river has risen.
Both Garcia and McGinn are upset "road closure" signs were placed along the west end, without additional signs letting residents and commuters know access to restaurants is still available.
"All they did during this time was blocked and closed the streets, so I lost even more business," Garcia said. "People thought they couldn't get in. It should have said 'local business only,' like they did in other parts of Davenport. So that didn't feel right. Everybody feels left out."
But now, as flood water continues to flow further into the west end, more and more business owners are losing access to their parking lots and buildings.
"We've seen 40 days of this flood," McGinn said. "We've watched our daily income drop by 50 percent the longer the water stays. In the five years we've been open, we had our first zero-dollar day. We've never had that before, and that's tied to the flood. The longer the water stays, the harder it gets."
Davenport wastewater treatment plant at capacity, sewage will be pumped into Mississippi River
The wastewater treatment plant in Davenport has reached capacity and is now pumping sewage into the Mississippi River.
Surcharge is being seen in the lines, Scott County Emergency Management Agency said in the news release.
"With the approval of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the pumps deployed near the sewage systems along the Mississippi River are pumping sewage into the rivers," the release said. "Without this, serious backups would take place throughout the Iowa cities along the river."
The agency is attempting to find other relief mechanisms to deploy "as soon as possible."
Asbestos regulations eased
That is not the only regulation being eased for flooding. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is temporarily reducing reporting requirements for asbestos for properties in a federally designated disaster area.
The move will also reduce asbestos inspections for restoration projects.
The DNR will not require the 10-day waiting period for asbestos abatement, restoration and demolition projects in flooded areas. That notification must be submitted no later than the work day following the start of that work.
Eentities will have the option to forgo the asbestos inspection requirement for renovations if all the material being disturbed is treated as asbestos containing material.
Asbestos requirements remain in effect for those outside flood zones.
While Scott County is not yet under a presidential emergency declaration, EMA officials are preparing a request for a formal declaration from the federal government, according to EMA Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes.
For additional information, visit iowadnr.gov.
What downtown Davenport businesses are closed?
This story will be updated throughout the day.
With record flooding and a major breach infiltrating several blocks of Downtown Davenport, business and restaurant closings are inevitable. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, here are where Downtown Davenport businesses stand, according to Downtown Davenport Partnership.
Temporarily closed:
- Abernathy’s – 315 E. 2nd St.
- Antonella’s Pizzeria II – 421 W River Dr.
- Bad Boy’z RME – 131 W. 2nd St.
- Barrel House 211 – 211 E. 2nd St.
- Bix Society & Museum – 129 North Main St.
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads – 321 E 2nd St.
- Bucktown Artists’ Market – 225 E. 2nd St.
- Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe – 1115 W 2nd St Suite D
- Crafted QC – 217 E. 2nd St.
- Dress for Success Quad Cities – 311 E 2nd St.
- Dam View Inn – 410 E. 2nd St.
- EXIT Realty Fireside – 221 E 2nd St.
- Freight House Farmers’ Market – 421 W. River Dr. (Sunday’s Market has been moved to County Admin Building, 600 W. 4th St. on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.)
- Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms – 421 W. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery – 208 E. River Dr.
- Front Street Brewery Taproom – 421 W. River Dr.
- Great River Brewery – 332 E. 2nd St.
- Major Art & Hobby Center – 201 E. 2nd St.
- Ragged Records – 418 E. 2nd St.
- TAG Communications – 230 E 2nd St.
- Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing 418 E. 2nd St
- The Diner – 421 W. River DriveThe Half Nelson – 321 E 2nd St.
- Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center – 301 E. 2nd St.
- Paradigm – 320 East 2nd St.
- Polished Hair Lounge QC – 735 Federal St. Suite 102
- QC Co-Lab – 627 W 2nd St.
- Roam – 210 E River Dr.
- Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats – 429 E 3rd St.
- Streets of Italy – Next to GRB – 322 E 2nd
Currently open:
- Antonella’s Restaurant – 112 W 3rd St.
- Analog Arcade Bar – 302 Brady St.
- Armored Gardens – 315 Pershing
- Rise Neighborhood Cafè – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Bix Bistro – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge – 200 E. 3rd St.
- Blush Dress Shoppe – 320 Main St.
- Boozies Bar & Grill – 114 1/2 W. 3rd St.
- The Breakroom / The Office Bar & Lounge -116 W 3rd St.
- Cafe d’Marie, Davenport – 614 W. 5th St.
- Café One Eleven at the Radisson Quad City Plaza -111 E. 2nd St.
- Carriage Haus -312 W. 3rd St.
- Chocolate Manor – 110 E. 2nd St.
- Coffee Envie – 101 W 3rd St.
- Cru – 221 Brady St.
- Downtown Deli – Davenport – 330 N. Main St.
- Duck City Bistro – 115 E. 3rd St.
- Endless Brews – 310 Main St.
- Figge Art Museum Gift Shop – 225 W. 2nd St.
- Full Kit – 312 N. Main St.
- Gateway Pub -702 W. 3rd St.
- German American Heritage Center & Museum – 712 W. 2nd St.
- Kilkenny’s Pub / Limericks – 300 W. 3rd St.
- Macstavern Davenport – 316 W. Third
- Mantra Indian Cuisine & Spirits – 220 N. Harrison St.
- Me & Billy – 200 W. 3rd St.
- Neat Stuff – 320 Brady St.
- Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie – 314 N. Main St.
- The Phoenix of Davenport – 111 W. 2nd St.
- RAW -136 E 3rd St.
- Redband Coffee Company – 329 E. 4th St.
- Riverbend Retro – 520 W. 2nd St.
- Soi 3 – 102 E 3rd St.
- Shenanigan’s Irish Pub – 303 W 3rd St.
- Sippis American Grill & Craft Beer – 406 W. 2nd St.
- SiS International Shop – Fair Trade – 108 E. 2nd St.
- Source Book Store – 232 W. 3rd St.
- Star Dog Gallery – 114 W. 3rd St.
- Stardust – 218 Iowa St.
- Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel – 304 E 3rd St.
- UP Skybar – 215 N. Main St.
- Urban Farmhouse – 224 West 3rd St.
- Viva Restaurant – 215 N. Main St.
- Van’s Pizza, Pub & Grill – Downtown Davenport – 217 Brady St.
- What A Gem Davenport – 218 W. 3rd St.
- Woodfire Grill – 131 W. 2nd St.
- The Key at Union Arcade – 229 Brady St.
Alex Salaverria, marketing specialist for Downtown Davenport Partnership, said they were working to keep the list updated as quickly as possible. She can be contacted at asalaverria@quadcitieschamber.com, to update business hours or closings.
If you are a business that has closed because of flooding, please email newsroom@qctimes.com to be added to the list.
LATEST: Mississippi tops 1993 mark of 22.63 feet
LATEST: The Quad-Cities has reached a Mississippi River crest of historic proportions. And it is expected to continue to rise.
Shortly before noon today the Mississippi reached a level of 22.64 feet breaking the 1993 mark of 22.63 feet.
The Mississippi River at RCKI2, The #QuadCities has a new preliminary all time record flood crest! 22.64' at 1150 AM Today, May 2nd 2019! This breaks the 1993 #GreatFlood record of 22.63' The river is still rising!— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
Updated forecast just issued for Mississippi at Rock Island. Still 22.7 feet this evening. Main change is a longer crest, with a slow fall starting Friday afternoon. Latest stage is 22.60 feet at 11 am, just under record of 22.63 feet in 1993.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 2, 2019
"There is a high probability of a historic crest of 22.7 (feet) late this afternoon or early tonight," said Brian Pierce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
With more rain in the forecast for next week, the crest could climb again, Pierce said.
Historic Crests
Currently at 22.64 ft 05/02/2019
(1) 22.63 ft on 07/09/1993
(2) 22.48 ft on 04/28/1965
(3) 22.33 ft on 04/25/2001
(4) 22.00 ft on 03/10/1868
(5) 21.49 ft on 06/16/2008
(6) 20.90 ft on 07/04/2014
(7) 20.71 ft on 04/22/2011
(8) 19.66 ft on 04/20/1997
(9) 19.40 ft on 06/27/1892
(10) 19.30 ft on 04/26/1969
Buffalo rallies to fight the river
BUFFALO — The situation got bleaker here Thursday as residents hear felt the pain when a handful of homes and businesses lost the fight against the force of the Mississippi River.
Missy Bowers was so appreciative as family, friends, strangers and even the U.S. Coast Guard built up and strengthened the sandbag wall surrounding her house and a few neighbors near 2nd and Hacker streets. But she had learned that her place of employment, Judy's Barge Inn, in Buffalo, now had water in the back door and in the walk-in cooler.
"Across the street (from Judy's) the walls just breached. I don't know if that will hurt or help us," she said. "Now they're telling us we're going to get five or six more inches. So we are going all the way down the front of the block (with sandbags)."
Word spread fast through Buffalo of the 4 a.m. breach in the wall protecting Clark's Landing. "Now he's got five inches of water," Bowers said.
Her own brother and his family, Steve and Lynnette Teel, also lost their sandbag floodwall early in the morning — becoming one of the last fortified homes on Front Street to lose the battle.
"We built a whole wall yesterday, but it didn't help," their daughter Brittany Teel said by cell phone. She said the family and volunteers now were working to move stuff out with boxes and plastic totes.
"This is the worst we've ever seen," she said, adding "The flooding in '08 wasn't this bad. It hasn't been this bad since 1993."
As Buffalo City Clerk Tanna Leonard directed volunteers, including 30 inmates from Iowa prisons in Mount Pleasant and Anamosa, in filling sandbags late morning at Buffalo Community Center, she said folks at Clark's Landing and the Teels "were devastated. They thought they could hold it back."
With a majority of Front Street's homes now overcome by water, she said "Now we're focusing on protecting 2nd Street. "Everyone was prepared for 21 or 22 (foot crest), but the new crest we're not prepared for that."
She estimated that "at least six homes have had water come all the way in now. It's getting bad. If we can't keep the walls up (along Front Street) we'll have six or seven more effected."
Leonard said Buffalo does not have the resources to build a single large floodwall down Front Street or own the HESCO barriers. "We do things different than Davenport," she said. "The city provides the sand and supplies for residents to build walls as they see fit."
Some residents are building walls around their individual homes and others are protecting two and three homes inside one wall.
In addition to floodfighting, Buffalo Police Cpl. Rich Aleksiejczyk said the police department and Scott County Sheriff's Reserve also are dealing with a problem with drivers going around their barricades on Highway 22 and driving through the water.
"If you cross our barricade we will cite you," he said. "People don't realize when they cross the water it creates a wave effect and that hits the sandbags and weakens the sandbags. So we're a no wake zone right now."
Jeanne Hedges, who has lived at 308 Front St. for 17 years, worries about the impact of the continuing rainfall and the residents who are unfamiliar with how to fight a flood. "Everybody from me down is new with this flood."
Her neighbor Shelley Hunt, who is the third generation to live in her home, said the volunteer response has been amazing. With a sandbag wall around her house and her sump pump running non-stop, she already has a few inches of water in her basement.
But on Wednesday, she had surprise help when workers with the Upper Mississippi Fleet barge company in Buffalo and AAA Muffler in Davenport took the day off and just showed up to help.
Leonard said one of the problems is how the flood is impacting new properties and sooner. "It's flooding at earlier levels than it did before," she said.
For weeks, help has arrived from residents, sports teams, Cub Scouts, community service volunteers and strangers. "But the residents still need help," she said.
"Everybody is working together," she said. "I'm unbelievably proud of my town."
Flood Fest benefit concert scheduled June 7 at RiverCenter
DAVENPORT — A flood-relief benefit concert, Flood Fest, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound RS.
The performers and ticket prices have yet to be announced. All proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport recovery efforts.
“While the flooding has significantly impacted downtown Davenport businesses, I’m proud of how our Quad-Cities community has rallied to provide support,” said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.
“As we get to the recovery process, it will soon be time to help those who are rebuilding. This flood relief benefit concert is shaping up to be an epic show and provide all Quad-Citizens the opportunity to support recovery efforts,”
Proceeds from the concert will be shared with Grow Quad Cities – Iowa, a nonprofit group with the mission of improving the general economic well-being of Scott County and the Iowa Quad-Cities area. Donations are tax-deductible per IRS guidelines.
Grow Quad Cities – Iowa also will collect donations from community members wishing to donate to help with flood recovery efforts. There are Grow Quad Cities funds for the Illinois and Iowa sides of the region, and they support the work of the chamber.
The nonprofit Downtown Davenport Partnership, focused on the strategic growth and beautification of historic downtown Davenport, will help determine fund distribution to those businesses in need.
Those who wish to donate should mail checks to: Grow Quad Cities Fund – Iowa, 331 W. 3rd St., Suite 100, Davenport, IA 52801.
The Quad Cities Community Foundation is accepting contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support organizations that are meeting the needs of those affected by flooding.
The fund was created in the fall of 2016 so the foundation could provide flexible support to ensure the survival of organizations serving people impacted by disasters—natural or man-made—who were vulnerable populations before the disaster occurred. You can donate at qccommunityfoundation.org.
Whitey's Ice Cream also is supporting businesses and residents affected by donating all proceeds from the sale of Mississippi Mud ice cream through May 17 to relief efforts. The ice cream was created after the 1993 flood.
