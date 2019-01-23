The Speakeasy presents its Laugh Hard comedy, featuring local and regional comedians, this weekend. The show is set for 8 p.m. Friday at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $3. For more information, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com. 

