1. Laura F. Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Laura F. Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Laura F. Keyes will portray Elizabeth Cady Stanton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Keyes will portray Stanton, who was a well-known suffragist, after the Civil War. Free.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Moline Public Library, Moline. Free.

