Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers come to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline on Tuesday. Laura Jane Grace and Atom Willard, both from the punk band, Against Me!, team up with Marc Jacob Hudson, for a stripped down pop-punk sound. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. with Mercy Union & Control Top. Tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com.

7 p.m., Tuesday, The Rust Belt, East Moline. $20

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments