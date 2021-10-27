Laura Musser’s garden; Historic Japanese landscape will be preserved under 2-year plan

Around 1929, Laura Musser McColm installed a Japanese-style garden beside her Muscatine mansion, a half-acre, three-level sloping landscape that included four pools, three waterfalls, a 75-foot stream and many rocks, flowers and shrubs, enclosed on two sides by vegetation.
Also part of the Japanese garden -- a style popular at the time among the culturally sophisticated -- were ‘hardscape’ features such as a torii/entrance gate, bridges made of twigs and a stone lantern.
When Musser McColm Atkins died in 1964, her heirs gifted the historic home and garden to the City of Muscatine, and a year later the site opened as an art gallery and museum, now the Muscatine Art Center.
Some aspects of the landscape had changed by the time it was donated, and even more differences evolved in the 55 years that followed.
But the “bones” of the garden are still in place, and the art center has now has adopted a plan to preserve those historic features while improving its function as a public space, including making it handicapped-accessible, Melanie Alexander, director of the art center, said.
There also will be metal signs to explain the history of the garden and its significance, helping visitors to understand what they are looking at.
Work is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with a target completion date of late May 2023, Alexander said. The entire project is expected to cost about $225,000, although the center is still in the process of getting proposals from landscape firms.
Helping to fund the project is a $122,402 historic preservation grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs that was announced in May.
Both the Musser mansion and garden are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The particular significance of the garden is that the Japanese style was popular in the United States from the late 1890s to the early 1940s, then fell out of favor, Alexander said.
“Our Japanese garden from pre-World War II is the only one in Iowa that we know of,” she explained. “It’s really special that it’s here. This is something you don’t see in other places. It’s real history.”
The popularity of Japanese gardens got a substantial boost at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis where a huge example was constructed by the Japanese government, Alexander said. Laura Musser attended this fair, which is where she may have gotten the idea.
But she also had an interest in Japanese objects beyond horticulture, collecting textiles, clothing and decorative objects. She collected so many, in fact, that the art center plans a special exhibit of her collection during September-October of 2022.
The back story
Getting to the point of adopting a preservation plan required detective work.
The art center has no drawings of what the original garden layout looked like and there are no records to indicate who or what firm designed and built the garden, or specifically what plants and ‘hardscape’ materials were used. Additionally, Musser did not write about the garden in any of her correspondence.
So other than studying what the landscape looks like today, historical information has come from photos – mostly taken by domestic servants of the time – and from newspaper accounts of tours conducted when the gardens were new, Alexander said.
To help with this detective work, the center hired Beth Cody, a gardening enthusiast and small business owner from Kalona, Iowa. Cody is the author of “Iowa Gardens of the Past: Lost & Historic Gardens of Iowa: 1850-1980,” published in 2020. Her work for the Muscatine Art Center was funded by a Humanities Iowa grant.
The center also hired Heidi Hohmann, an associate professor of landscape architecture at Iowa State University, to study the garden and develop options for a historic landscape preservation plan. Helping was graduate assistant Asif Khan.
Among Hohmann’s findings were that there is not nearly the same quantity of rock as there was originally -- it was either removed or got buried over the years -- and trees have grown so tall that they shade out understory shrubs and ground-level flowers, changing the character of the garden, Alexander said.
Sumacs visible in early photos are gone, yews not detected in early photos have become tree-size and white pines planted in the 1980s have reached full height, changing the feel of the garden and dropping so many needles that even patches of lawn have disappeared.
The original space “had a lot of light,” Alexander said.
The preservation plan
The plan will get underway in spring with an archeological inspection, followed by the hiring of a landscape firm, then the “removal of things that don’t belong” over summer, Alexander said. Major components will include:
- Re-creating original rock work, a major expense.
- Bringing back the stream, pools and waterfalls with an upgrade to the water pumping system. Water is important in Japanese gardens because quiet pools create reflections of the plants, and waterfalls introduce sound and motion. Water “really brings it to life,” Alexander said of the garden.
The existing water pumping system can be turned on for special occasions, but it does not recirculate. That is, all the water runs out through the city sewer system, which is wasteful. The system will be re-plumbed so the water recirculates.
- Removing the large white pines. Muscatine residents who have become accustomed to seeing these large, healthy trees may wonder why they have to be taken out. The answer is that in addition to changing the feel of the garden, needles from these trees interfere with the water pumping system and a combination of needles, roots and shade creates conditions in which no other plants – including the grass lawn – can grow, Alexander said.
“There were some things that were done in the past that need to be undone,” she said.
- Removing the overgrown yews. Again, people accustomed to seeing these trees will notice their removal, but other plants – such as sumac – will be planted in their stead. While many people, including staff, think the yews have always been there, they haven’t been spotted – even as short plantings – in the historic photos, Alexander said.
And, whenever they were planted, “they have grown much, much larger than they were intended to become.” The branches are so big that they stretch parallel to the ground. To keep them would require that they be cut so substantially that one “would lose what makes them fascinating now,” she said.
- Reconfiguring the entrance path so it connects more directly with the house, as it did originally. But instead of using stepping stones, the path will be made handicapped accessible.
- Upgrading the ‘hardscape’ features. The existing bridges, for example, are made of off-the-shelf lumber that looks clunky when compared to the original, more delicate, twigs. And because they are painted red, they stand out in a way not in keeping with the Japanese style. The torii gate also will be reconstructed in a more refined style.
- Installing the signs that interpret, or tell, the story of the garden. This information is being supplied by Cody, who produced eight different papers for the center on the history of Japanese gardens in the United States and the Midwest specifically. Cody also is producing a booklet and supplying information for public programs.
The money the art center received to help pay for the preservation plan is called an Iowa Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service and administered by the State Historic Preservation Office, which is part of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Four other communities also received grants.
“Revitalizing these historic icons will better showcase the authentic character of rural Iowa and will benefit generations to come,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in a written news release about the projects.