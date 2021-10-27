Laura Musser’s garden; Historic Japanese landscape will be preserved under 2-year plan

Helping to fund the project is a $122,402 historic preservation grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs that was announced in May.

Both the Musser mansion and garden are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The particular significance of the garden is that the Japanese style was popular in the United States from the late 1890s to the early 1940s, then fell out of favor, Alexander said.

“Our Japanese garden from pre-World War II is the only one in Iowa that we know of,” she explained. “It’s really special that it’s here. This is something you don’t see in other places. It’s real history.”

The popularity of Japanese gardens got a substantial boost at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis where a huge example was constructed by the Japanese government, Alexander said. Laura Musser attended this fair, which is where she may have gotten the idea.

But she also had an interest in Japanese objects beyond horticulture, collecting textiles, clothing and decorative objects. She collected so many, in fact, that the art center plans a special exhibit of her collection during September-October of 2022.

The back story

Getting to the point of adopting a preservation plan required detective work.