Rock Island-born musician Lissie Maurus teams up with Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for the Laura's Legacy Concert in memory of her aunt, Laura Swedberg Schoonover Bartel on Saturday, June 8. The day will feature family-friendly activities and live music. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago and ALS Research at the University of North Carolina. Food will be available for purchase and Bent River Brewing Company will sell wine, beer and liquor. At 2:30 p.m. Charlotte Boyer will play, followed by Ashley Groves at 3 p.m. The Dawn will take the stage with their cutting-edge rock/jam at 4 p.m. Lissie takes the stage at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, cash only, and are free for children ages 12 or younger, with a paid adult.
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. $10
