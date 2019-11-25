LB Ryan Cole, Bettendorf 5-8 160 jr.
0 comments

LB Ryan Cole, Bettendorf 5-8 160 jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Cole

Cole

All-district performer had team-high 73.5 tackles (10.5 TFL) in helping Bulldogs reach 4A Final Four. He had two takeaways. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News