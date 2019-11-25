LB Seth Adrian, Assumption 6-0 220 sr.
LB Seth Adrian, Assumption 6-0 220 sr.

Seth Adrian

Adrian

Defensive player of year in his district and 3A second team all-stater, he led metro with 84.5 tackles (7 TFL, 2 sacks). 

