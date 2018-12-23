AMES, Iowa — There were moments during a joint press conference between Matt Campbell and Mike Leach that looked as though The Odd Couple was being rebooted.
In this version, Campbell played the part of Felix Unger while Leach represented the idea of Oscar Madison. There was no bickering or over the top banter, but for stretches of the news conference to welcome Iowa State and Washington State to the Alamo Bowl, the two looked like opposites.
Campbell is consumed by football and its details. Leach lets his mind wander a little more, giving long thoughts on topics ranging from pirates and car wash food to expanding football playoffs.
On this day, he was asked to give Campbell, a father of four, parenting advice.
“I’ve got four older children so you’ve got to be a little bit like coach Campbell’s defense,” Leach said to a laughing audience. “You’ve got to just keep persevering.”
He went on.
“Now they’re boys? Girls?” Leach asked. “What do you have?”
“Two boys,” Campbell responded, “and two girls, coach.”
“Two and two, see, consistency. That’s very consistent,” Leach said without hesitation. “I’m three and one. It’s an impressive deal.
“The thing is though, it is funny that it goes quick. Just as they’re leaving, you don’t want them to leave and you get down to the tail end, you’re going to say, ‘Hey we’ll have this house to ourselves.’ That part is good, too.”
As different as the two coaches are in personality, the ties that bind them are their abilities to build programs. The Cyclones (8-4) and Cougars (10-2) will clash in the Alamodome on Dec. 28 (8 p.m./ESPN) coming off some of the most successful seasons in the schools histories. Go ahead and bill it as the Pirate versus the Process, two coaches who are by many metrics, overachieving at schools without particularly rich football histories.
Leach built a top-five team at Texas Tech, where sustaining success hasn’t been easy through the years. He did it at an even unlikelier place in Washington State. And as much as he’s known for his personality, it’s his devotion to detail and fundamentals that Campbell admires most.
“I think you go back to what coach Leach has done in terms of shaping and really changing the game of football in a lot of ways in terms of passing attack,” Campbell said. “You watch the success they’ve had and have been able to build a tremendous foundation.
“Like coach said about playing hard, what’s also critical in this sport is fundamentals, details and having a really great foundation to what you’re about. You turn the videotape on, and you see a really well-coached football team in every aspect of the game.”
Leach was the Pac 12 coach of the year and has led the Cougars to five bowls in seven seasons in Pullman, but his accumulation of offensive knowledge started long before that as an assistant at places such as Iowa Wesleyan, Valdosta State and Kentucky under Hal Mumme. He got his biggest break at Oklahoma, guiding a lackluster offense to prominence.
At Texas Tech, Leach continued to reinvent offensive football and guided the Red Raiders to an 11-2 finish in 2008. Under quarterback Graham Harrell, the offense led the nation in passing and was top five in total offense, while Harrell broke the NCAA record for passing touchdowns in a career (134).
In his seventh season and with the help of quarterback Gardner Minshew, Leach has equaled the highest win total in WSU history (10) while Minshew led the nation in passing yards per game (373.1), total offense (381.7), 300-yard games (11) and 400-yard games (six).
“Sometimes in our profession, there are guys that are trying to be somebody or trying to do something,” Campbell said. “From afar, watching coach Leach and how he’s built his programs, the way he’s done it has been really impressive.”
Campbell’s rebuild of Toledo as an assistant and head coach, combined with what he’s done in almost three full seasons at ISU, has caught Leach’s attention, too. The Cyclones are trying to equal their highest win total in school history and have won 16 games the last two years, the best two-year stretch in program history.
Leach went 3-1 against ISU in his time with Texas Tech, losing his debut in 2002 — the game became famous for Seneca Wallace’s running touchdown. Unlike most of the Big 12 he remembers, however, the Cyclones have gone against the grain and developed a defense that will surely be a new test for his Cougars’ offense.
“The biggest thing is they just keep playing extremely hard,” Leach said. “Whether you’re on offense or defense, you face a certain amount of adversity. One of the biggest strengths they have is they just keep playing no matter what just relentlessly until the clock says zero-zero. That’s one of the highest compliments you can give to any team or any side of the ball.”
ISU, like Washington State, doesn’t sit in the middle of a recruiting hotbed. Campbell has touted the importance of finding players in-state, of course, but a six-hour radius of car travel gives the program its foundation. Leach and Wazzu have to get a little more creative.
Pullman is nestled along the eastern side of Washington and actually lies closer to Moscow, Idaho, than it does to Seattle. So Leach has perhaps had to get even more creative than Campbell in recruiting, pulling players out of California and dipping into Louisiana, Georgia and Texas while doing what it can within its borders.
As of a week before the early signing period, Washington State boasted the 47th-ranked 2019 signing class nationally, according to 247Sports, while ISU owns the 41st. The Cougars have 20 commitments to the Cyclones’ 19. Both land-grant schools also rank in the middle of their respective conferences in class standings, but have slowly started to rely less on finding diamonds in the rough and are able to go toe-to-toe with its more well-known league foes.
As different as they appear at face value, the small-school backgrounds of Campbell and Leach combined with their efforts to go against the grain within their conferences have opened up new possibilities to their programs.
Sitting at their joint press conference, Campbell was asked would he rather forget his watch at home or eat onions — he preferred the former — and what music would his team listen to at practice — holiday tunes through Christmas. Both responses were quick, and to the point, which is how the 39-year-old coach has always operated.
Leach, however, was asked about his thoughts on San Antonio and its history, proceeding to riff to the tune of upward of 500 words on his favorite spots and things to see. From car wash food to Alamo history, Leach can talk about it all.
“San Antonio kind of looks and feels right with the unique buildings and unique architecture,” he said. “That whole setting. A lot of places you go downtown, and it’s a mess and an ugly gun and knife area. San Antonio has a gorgeous downtown. It’s one of those places you’d kind of like to live downtown, or at least I would.”
All of the talking, or not talking, done by the Pirate or the Process leading up to the game will undoubtedly be entertaining. Watching both teams chase program history on gameday, however, is where the real show begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.