Leach Park in Bettendorf has reopened to the public after it filled with floodwater from the Mississippi River.
According to a news release from the City of Bettendorf, floodwaters have receded enough to allow for the removal of a concrete flood wall put in place to protect downtown Bettendorf. Hampton Crane and Bettendorf Public Works Crews took down the barrier.
The Mississippi River was at 15.2 feet as of 1:30 p.m. May 18, at the Rock Island gauge, just above minor flood stage. Flooding peaked at around 21.45 feet in the Quad-Cities on May 1. The river is expected to drop below flood stage (15 feet) by the start of next week.
Photos: Paddlers launch from Leach Park during River Action's Floatzilla
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-001
Emma McKinstry, of Waterloo, center, prepares to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-002
Casey Smith, of Davenport, prepares to launch during River Action's Floatzilla.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-003
Sue Siltman, of Moline, prepares to launch.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-004
Sarah Arians, of Bettendorf, Emy Monroe, and Leilani Smith, of Davenport, prepare to launch.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-005
Rhianna Smith, of LeClaire, prepares to launch during River Action's Floatzilla.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-006
Leilani Smith, of Davenport, prepares to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-007
Members of the Outdoor Club prepare to launch.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-008
Brian Louden, of Moline, prepares to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-009
Sarah Arians, of Bettendorf, waits before launching during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-010
Brian Louden prepares for the recent Floatzilla event.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-011
Sarah Arians, of Bettendorf, waits in the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-012
Brian Louden, of Moline, waits in the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-013
Casey Smith, of Davenport, launches during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-014
Kasie Daggertt, of Bettendorf, launches during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-015
Kasie Daggertt, of Bettendorf, launches during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-016
Alison McCrary, of Davenport, launches during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-017
Paddlers prepare to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-018
Paddlers prepare to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-019
Sue Siltman, of Moline, walks towards the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-020
Christine Marvin, of Davenport, walks towards the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-021
Paddlers launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-022
Paddlers launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-023
Paddlers launch during River Action's Floatzilla.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-024
Jesika Graeber waits in the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-025
Christine Ciasto, of East Moline, launches during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-026
Penny Kroul, of Davenport, launches during River Action's Floatzilla.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-027
Rhianna Smith, of LeClaire, waits in the water during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday in Bettendorf. The 11th annual Floatzilla paddling sports festival was held Saturday, but because of COVID-19 concerns, there was no clustering together of water craft for a photo in Lake Potter to try to break the Guinness World Record for the largest canoe and kayak flotilla. Everything else, though, was a go, with new social-distancing measures, said Noah Truesdell, of River Action Inc., the nonprofit organization that sponsors the event. These measures include asking people to sign up for specific launch times rather than having big groups launching together, and the lockmaster is creating a distancing plan to space people 6 feet apart as they go through the lock. Participants left from six different launch sites along the Mississippi, culminating at Lake Potter in Sunset Park, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. Live music and food were part of the fun, and tables were be placed at safe distances throughout the park.
Launch sites were: Bass Street Landing, Moline; Leach Park, Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Marquette Street and Credit Island, Davenport; and Lake Potter, Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-028
Paddlers make their way to Sunset Park during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-029
Paddlers prepare to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-030
Paddlers prepare to launch during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-031
Paddlers make their way to Sunset Park during River Action's Floatzilla.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
081620-qc-nws-floatzilla-032
Paddlers make their way to Sunset Park during River Action's Floatzilla at Leach Park Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
WATCH NOW: Paddlers launch from Leach Park during River Action's Floatzilla
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!