Leach Park in Bettendorf has reopened to the public after it filled with floodwater from the Mississippi River.

According to a news release from the City of Bettendorf, floodwaters have receded enough to allow for the removal of a concrete flood wall put in place to protect downtown Bettendorf. Hampton Crane and Bettendorf Public Works Crews took down the barrier.

The Mississippi River was at 15.2 feet as of 1:30 p.m. May 18, at the Rock Island gauge, just above minor flood stage. Flooding peaked at around 21.45 feet in the Quad-Cities on May 1. The river is expected to drop below flood stage (15 feet) by the start of next week.

