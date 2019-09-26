Outdoor sporting enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn about new laws and important dates at the Sportsmen’s and Outdoorsmen's Update Meeting hosted by State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, on October 7 in Rock Island.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Quad-City Conservation Alliance Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.

A representative from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be on-hand to discuss new laws, important dates, tag information, and an update on hunting seasons.

“Whether you hunt deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, or something else, this informative meeting will ensure you have a safe, legal, and fun hunting season," said Sen. Anderson.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP, please contact Lori Yates at lyates@sgop.ilga.gov or call 217-782-2181.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments