LeClaire Community Library: From anime to gaming, teens can find their tribe at the library

You may know that LeClaire Community Library has a Teen/Young Adult area that was re-designed just a few years ago. In this space we have a booth-style table and a PlayStation gaming area, as well as board games and card games for those who like old-school gaming. Our large collection of Young Adult novels and graphic novels are added to each month. But did you know about all the programs at LeClaire Library that are geared towards middle schoolers and high schoolers interests?

One of the programs that our Youth Services Coordinator, Ashe Martin, has developed is Doki Doki Anime Club. Crunchyroll, an anime streaming company, is supporting our club with a subscription to their service. Each month attendees vote on which anime they wish to watch while they partake in a fun activity to celebrate Japanese culture. Past and future creative projects include cooking onigiri (Japanese rice balls), building LEGO Pokemon, and making cosplay animal ears.

Another popular program is CreaTEEN Crafts. Young people have already created Tik Tok Glass paintings and made Dragon Eggs with painted enameled thumbtacks. In May, catch a nebula in a jar and make a “Galaxy Bottle Charm Necklace.”

Our Teen Tabletop Adventures Guild, or Teen T.A.G., meets twice a month, where you can explore a wide arrange of games. This group is geared toward young people ages 10 and up. In May, the theme will be classic games with a new twist. We’ll be bringing in games like Clue: Harry Potter Edition, Life: Extreme Reality, and Monopoly: Star Wars.

Ashe has enjoyed getting to know our library patrons and creating programs for young people. She says, “It’s so important to provide a space that allows teens to relax and express themselves. We make these programs so that they can explore and learn things in a judgement-free zone, as well as build new connections with people who have the same interests.”

Times and dates of all our programs and be found on www.leclairelibrary.org, or on facebook.com/leclairelibrary. You may also give us a call at 563-289-6007.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0