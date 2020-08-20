LeClaire Community Library holds events

The LeClaire Community Library has announced events planned for September.
- On Mondays in September is the Grab and Go STEM Activity Kits. Each week will be a different activity. The kits are best for ages 6 and older and available while supplies last.
- The library is on YouTube by searching LeClaire Community Library. You can join the YouTube channel for virtual story times, including singing, stories, flannel board, rhymes and more. Don’t forget to like and subscribe.
- The library will be offering a new service beginning Sept. 1: Library deliveries to the homebound. Homebound service will be provided to residents of LeClaire who are not able to come to the library. “Homebound” is defined as being generally confined to the residence either temporarily, due to illness or accident, or permanently, due to age, disability, or other mobility problems. Contact the library at 563-289-6007 for more information. More details on the program will be in an upcoming issue of the Bettendorf News.
