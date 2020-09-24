LeClaire Community Library offers safe children's programs

While LeClaire Community Library is open for checking out books and movies or for using our computers, our staff members have had to stretch their imaginations to create children’s programs that are safe during a pandemic.

Our popular Storytime still goes on each Friday morning, recorded as a YouTube video. Our Youth Services Coordinator Haidee introduces a new book each week and shares songs and fun rhymes, and maybe a shout-out to one of our young viewers. On Wednesdays, our student volunteer Sophia will be posting her virtual series, “Creative Crafting.” She will demonstrate a different craft each week for children and their families to do together from everyday items at home. You may view both programs on the LeClaire Community Library Facebook page.

Each Monday, new “Grab and Go” craft kits are waiting at our front counter for kids to take and make at home at the kitchen table or in their play space. Each paper bag contains all the materials necessary, instructions included, and are best suited for ages six and older. (Younger kids may need a little help from an adult.) A few of our previous kits were bead dragonfly clips, balloon rockets, and crepe paper flowers. In the coming weeks, we will have DIY bouncy balls, simple origami, and texture booklets available as kits.