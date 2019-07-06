What is your local library worth to you? It has been calculated that in the last 12 months, LeClaire Community Library patrons have saved $735,902.75 by borrowing books and movies from us instead of buying them.
In other words, the library is an economical choice. We can also be a source of support when struggling with a job search, needing help understanding a new phone or tablet, or looking for community, a place to meet neighbors for adult book club or a kids’ play group.
Many of our patrons have volunteered to give their time and effort to support the library in return.
Recently a Pleasant Valley High School student wanted to help our youth services coordinator with a storytime presentation. She learned songs, planned activities, and chose books to share.
Five Bridgeview Elementary students have organized a club called “Chess Nuts” which is meeting on Saturdays to teach young people chess and even have a small tournament at the end of five sessions.
This summer as part of an Eagle Scout project, Grant Gaura offered to help the library by designing and constructing a beautiful oak shelf that has been installed in our YA area to hold all our video games and board games.
Grant worked with six other scout volunteers and five adult volunteers for 47 work hours. K & K Hardware donated materials and construction space.
We welcome both adults and students needing school service learning hours to volunteer to share their knowledge and enthusiasm. Contact Haidee Cardoso at 563-289-4242, ext.4.
MelitaTunnicliff is the circulation manager for the LeClaire Community Library.
