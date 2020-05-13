LeClaire Library begins curbside pickup service

LeClaire Community Library building has been closed to the public for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time we have made extra purchases of e-books and e-audiobooks, and emphasized our online resources. We know it has been difficult, especially for those in lockdown at home, not to have access to our books, movies, CDbooks, music and games. The good news is, as the first phase of our eventual re-opening, we have started a no-contact curbside pickup service.
For the safety reasons, curbside pickup will not involve any physical contact between staff and patrons. You may place holds through our online catalog and you will be notified when they are ready by email, text, or phone. Curbside pickup will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please park on the Wisconsin Street side of the building and phone us when you have arrived. We will place your books in a bag on a cart at the corner of Wisconsin and Third streets. Staff will follow CDC guidelines for protective wear and social distancing. Please remain in your car until staff or previous patrons have left the pickup area.
If you do not have computer access, do not yet have a library card, or have any trouble placing holds in our online catalog, please call us at 563-289-6007 and our staff will be there between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to assist you. Curbside Delivery FAQ are posted on our website, www.leclairelibrary.org.
At this time we are only circulating items owned by LeClaire Library and only to LeClaire Library cardholders. We will still accept returns from any RiverShare library, but only through our exterior dropbox. Returns will be sanitized and quarantined for over 72 hours, according to CDC and IMLS guidelines.
There is good news for our younger patrons, too. Our youth coordinator, Haidee Cardoso, is posting online storytimes each Friday at 10:30 a.m. which can be accessed through links on our Facebook page. Haidee’s themed storytimes include songs, fingerplay and felt-board stories. The first two themes were Eggs and Gardening. This week’s theme will be Sea Animals. We will soon have a butterfly garden planted on the Wisconsin Street side of our building to be enjoyed by all passers-by, thanks to Beverly Hart and her gardening expertise. Check our Facebook page and website day to day for changes in service. We hope to continue to serve our patrons in imaginative ways like these while dealing with the present limitations, and we thank our patrons for their support!
Melita Tunnicliff is circulation manager at the LeClaire Community Library.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!