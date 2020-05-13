LeClaire Library begins curbside pickup service

LeClaire Community Library building has been closed to the public for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time we have made extra purchases of e-books and e-audiobooks, and emphasized our online resources. We know it has been difficult, especially for those in lockdown at home, not to have access to our books, movies, CDbooks, music and games. The good news is, as the first phase of our eventual re-opening, we have started a no-contact curbside pickup service.

For the safety reasons, curbside pickup will not involve any physical contact between staff and patrons. You may place holds through our online catalog and you will be notified when they are ready by email, text, or phone. Curbside pickup will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please park on the Wisconsin Street side of the building and phone us when you have arrived. We will place your books in a bag on a cart at the corner of Wisconsin and Third streets. Staff will follow CDC guidelines for protective wear and social distancing. Please remain in your car until staff or previous patrons have left the pickup area.