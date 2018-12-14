Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 49 markets, reported earnings today of $4.4 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018, or 7 cents per diluted common share.
For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $3.5 million, or 6 cents per diluted common share. For the fiscal year, earnings totaled $47.0 million, or 82 cents per diluted common share, compared to $28.6 million, or 50 cents per diluted common share, in the prior year, an increase of $18.4 million in the fiscal year.
"We are pleased with the fourth quarter operating results" said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue was almost flat in the fourth quarter, driven by strong performance from local advertisers, significant revenue growth from TownNews, revenue from the BH Media Group management agreement, as well as an extra week of operations in 2018," Mowbray added.
"Total digital revenue, which includes digital advertising revenue and digital services revenue, increased 12.6% in the quarter and totaled $112.8 million in the fiscal year," Mowbray added. "Over the last seven years, total digital revenue on a same property basis has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%, due in part to the substantial revenue growth at TownNews."
"Revenue at TownNews increased 34.5% in the quarter," said Mowbray. "On a stand-alone basis, TownNews revenue totaled $18.9 million in 2018 and over the last seven years, revenue at TownNews has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%. TownNews is growing revenue through increased market share and recent successes entering the broadcast space," Mowbray added.
"We believe we are at the top of the industry at managing the transition to digital," Mowbray added. "Our margins have remained steady for more than a decade and are currently more than double the industry average. Also, based on third party research, we believe we capture more than twice the industry average in digital market share," said Mowbray.
"We are optimistic about the future of our local media operations," Mowbray added. "We believe we can grow our business by providing high quality, trusted, local content to consumers, remaining focused on local controllable retail accounts and expanding our digital services capabilities at TownNews."
Mowbray also noted the following financial highlights for the quarter and fiscal year:
• Digital advertising revenue increased 8.5% for the quarter and represented 34.3% of total advertising revenue. For the fiscal year, digital advertising increased 2.9% on a same property basis.
• Digital retail advertising on a same property basis, which represented 61.5% of total digital advertising in the September quarter, grew 5.2%, driven by an increase in advertising from local retailers.
• Monthly visits to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 79.8 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year quarter, which fuels digital advertising revenue.
• Subscription revenue increased 4.1% in the quarter through our premium content offerings and the extra week of operations. For the fiscal year, subscription revenue on a same property basis, decreased 1.7%. Over the last three years, subscription revenue has grown 0.3%.
• On a same property basis, total revenue decreased 5.9% for the quarter.
"Cash costs on a same property basis were down 4.9% in the fourth quarter and were down 6.1% in the fiscal year," said Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Millage. "We achieved our cash cost guidance, despite headwinds from newsprint price increases.
"Adjusted EBITDA(3) was $35.9 million in the fourth quarter, down 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fiscal year, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $134.8 million, a 6.8% decrease from fiscal year 2017." Millage said.
"The Company continues to aggressively reduce debt," Millage added. "Debt reduction in the September quarter was $15.0 million, totaled $63.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and totaled more than $240 million over the last three years. As of September 30, 2018, the principal amount of debt was $484.9 million with leverage, net of cash being reduced to 3.56 times Adjusted EBITDA," he added.
"After the end of the fiscal year, we repaid the remaining balance of the 1st Lien Term Loan, almost five months ahead of its maturity. The repayment of the 1st Lien Term Loan is a testament to our strong operating performance, substantial cash flows as well as our commitment to using substantially all of our available cash flows to repaying debt," Millage added.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 20 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.1 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.
