Lee Enterprises reports 1Q; digital-only subscribers surpass 100,000 milestone

• Cash costs on a same property basis were down 9.3% in the quarter, the result of significant cost actions taken during the quarter.

• Net income totaled $5.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $28.1 million.

"We made continued progress on our digital transformation in the first quarter, despite difficult comparisons to strong digital advertising results in the same quarter last fiscal year and continued weakness in print subscriptions,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased with the ongoing growth of digital-only subscribers, the performance of our management agreement with BH Media Group, and substantial revenue growth at TownNews. While our total subscription results have been better than industry peers over a sustained period, and remained relatively flat at a negative 1 percent CAGR over the past four years, we had a challenging quarter due to lower print units and timing of strategic pricing actions. We remain committed to driving audience growth and engagement by delivering valuable, local, original news and information to consumers in our markets."