ELDRIDGE — Central DeWitt has had a couple of dominant left-handers take the pitching mound over the years.

Grant Gregoire might have added his name to the list Monday night.

The junior southpaw hurled a gem, allowing just three hits in a 4-0 strikeout win over Davenport Assumption in a Class 3A substate semifinal at North Scott High School.

The Sabers (26-14) play Dubuque Wahlert on Wednesday for a trip to the state tournament.

“He’s been getting better all year; if you had told me he was going to pitch in a (substate semifinal) game at the beginning of the year, I would have said, ‘Are you serious?’ ” Central DeWitt head coach Shane Sikkema said. “I know we’ve got left-hander magic in our baseball program, and he’s carrying on the tradition.”

With a strong two-seam fastball and good changeup, Gregoire was maybe at his best in the seventh inning, with a noticeable zip on his pitches and striking out the final two batters to end the game. The final strike elicited a roar of celebration from the Central DeWitt pitcher, as the win avenged a pair of losses to the Knights earlier in the season.

“This was marked on the calendar; if we were going to see them, we were going to beat them in July, and we did,” Gregoire said. “I was shaking (in the seventh), I was amped up with the crowd and my whole defense behind me trusting me and I did it.”

Offensively, the Sabers mustered only four hits but struck in the third inning.

Michael Cabrera led off the inning with a double, then came around to score on an RBI groundout by Jacob Maher.

Kyle Bixby then reached on an error and came around to score on an RBI double by Drew McAvan.

The Sabers added their third run of the game on a wild pitch, allowing Kade Burzlaff to score from third.

“That was always the mentality, come in, make them do their job, and if they don’t do it, I score and my team wins," said Cabrera, who had a double and a stolen base on the evening. “Do what we can, where we can and (Grant) will do the rest.”

Central DeWitt squeezed out another run in the fourth inning, thanks to two more errors, allowing Bixby to bring home Cabrera with an RBI single.

Of the Sabers four runs, only one was earned as Assumption (23-13) committed four errors in the game.

“I’ve done this for a while and you run into that lefty and you’ve really got to put pressure on them; you’ve got to jump ahead so you can still run bases and stuff like that too. Kudos to him, he’s in the zone all night,” Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. “You get a sinker ball pitcher up and they’re constantly having guys on base and getting ground balls left and right and then you start kicking them around and then it snowballs from there.

“The kids played hard. It wasn’t because they weren’t ready, it wasn’t because they weren’t trying, it just didn’t go their way, and sometimes that happens. It’s tough.”

Those runs were more than enough for Gregoire and the Sabers defense, though the Knights had a few chances. They left runners at second and third in the second inning, and got a runner to third in the fourth inning, only to come away with nothing, thanks in part to a highlight play from shortstop Wyatt Penniston on a throw to third to end the fourth and prevent a run from scoring.

“Momentum,” Gregoire said. “When he made that play, it just fired up the whole crowd and the whole dugout.”