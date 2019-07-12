Legion baseball 

Moline 246 4, Elsberry, Mo. 226 0

Moline;000;002;2;--;4;6;0

Elsberry;000;000;0;--;0;6;2

Devon Breiholz. Kendall, Luebrecht (7). WP -- Breiholz. LP -- Kendall. Two or more hits -- Moline, Jacob Pauwels. 2B -- Elsberry, Ford, Griesbauer, Kendall. RBI -- Moline, Jacob Pauwels 2, Bryce Luckey

