Legion baseball 

Moline 246 6, United Township 227 2

Moline;104;100;0;--;6;7;3

United Township;200;000;0;--;2;6;3

Will McLaughlin. Markin, Stevens (4). WP -- McLaughlin. LP -- Markin. Two or more hits -- Moline, Aidan Michna; United Township, Ruiz. 2B -- Moline, Aiden Michna, Noah Sebben. RBI -- Moline, Aidan Michna, Brody Harding, Michael Conner, Bryce Luckey, Magnum Volk; United Township, Lingafelter 2

