Legion
South Kingston RI 39 1, Moline 246 1
Moline;001;000;000;00;--;1;5;0
South Kingston;000;000;100;0x;--;1;5;1
Ben Monroe, Devon Breiholz (7). McCormick, Hayes (9). Two or more hits -- Moline, Noah Sebben; South Kingston, McCormick. RBI -- South Kingston, Camp
Manchester NH Sweeney 2 5, Moline 246 0
Manchester;201;200;0;--;5;9;0
Moline;000;000;0;--;0;3;2
Provost, Hall (2). Carter Schierbrock, Landon Thiele (7). WP -- Hall. LP -- Schierbrock. Two or more hits -- Manchester, Brodeur 3, Reilly. 2B -- Manchester, Brodeur. RBI -- Manchester, Reilly 2, Fitzgerald
