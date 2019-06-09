Semi-pro
76ers 4-8, Flames 3-1
First game
Muscatine Flames;010;200;0—3;4;1
QC 76ers;031;000;x—4;7;2
WP -- Connor Sharp (2-0). LP -- Kaufman (0-1). Two or more hits -- Avea, Maffie, Sunny, Boeye. 2B -- Avea, Maffie, Sunny. HR -- Maffie. Two or more RBIs -- Boeye.
Second game
Muscatine Flames;000;100;0—1;4;4
QC 76ers;103;301;x—8;9;2
WP -- Chris Refka (1-0). LP -- Perez. Two or more hits -- Hoffman, Maffie, Wright. 2B -- Wages, Davis, Maffie. Two or more RBIs -- Maffie, Wright 3.
Records: 76ers 6-0, Flames 0-2.
76ers next game: vs Muscatine Flames, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Legion
Wheaton 11-2, Moline 2-10
First game
Moline Post;100;010;0—2;5;2
Wheaton Post;252;200;x—11;13;0
WP -- Sullivan. LP -- Nitzel. Two or more hits -- Pauwels, Gail 3, Roberts, Russman, Dosen 3. 2B -- Pauwels, Roberts, Dosen. 3B -- Luckey. Two or more RBIs -- Roberts 3, Russman.
Second game
Moline Post;011;503;0—10;9;0
Wheaton Post;000;200;0—2;3;4
WP -- Pauwels. LP -- Orozco. Two or more hits -- Frieden, Pauwels, Michna, Russman. 2B -- Michna, Gail. Two or more RBIs -- Pauwels.
