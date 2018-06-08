Legion baseball 

Milan 569 7, Moline 246 0

Milan;131;101;0;--;7;9;2

Moline;000;000;0;--;0;3;4

Reusch, Yeater (6). Landon Thiele, Jarrett Wages (4), Devon Breiholz (5), Noah Sebben (6). WP -- Reusch. LP -- Landon Thiele. Two or more hits -- Milan, Yeater, Watznauer; Moline, Nolan Griffin. 2B -- Milan, Dellitt, Watznauer. 3B -- Milan, Bost. RBI -- Milan, Skovronski, Bost, Hatlestad, Dellitt, Yeater



