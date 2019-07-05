Legion baseball 

Leo Brunner Invitational

Friday's games

Moline 8, East Moline 1

Milan 7, Macomb 4

Wheaton 7, Macomb 3

Wheaton 11, Crete 1

Crete 5, Moline 0

Today's games

Wheaton vs. Milan, 8:45 a.m.

East Moline vs. Wheaton, 11 a.m.

Milan vs. Crete, 1:15 p.m.

Moline vs. Macomb, 3:45 p.m.

East Moline vs. Crete, 6 p.m.

Moline 246 8, United Township 227 1

United Township;001;000;0;--;1;4;5

Moline;240;002;x;--;8;7;1

Jake Nitzel. Jansen, Lemaster (6). WP -- Nitzel. LP -- Jansen. Two or more hits -- United Township, Runkle; Moline, Noah Sebben, Jacob Pauwels. 2B -- Moline, Michael Conner. RBI -- United Township, Markin; Moline, Michael Conner 3, Brody Harding 2, Aiden Michna

Crete, NE 147 5, Moline 246 0

Crete, NE;401;000;0;--;5;6;2

Moline;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Hostetler, Feeken (7), Adam (7). Landon Thiele, Will McLaughlin (1), Bryce Luckey (4), Calvin Wall (6). WP -- Hostetler. LP -- Thiele. Save -- Adam. Two or more hits -- Crete, NE, Molone. 2B -- Crete, Ne, Molone; Moline, Parker George. RBI -- Crete, NE, Page, Freeken, Molone, Schleckpepper 

Milan 7, Macomb 4

Macomb;000;310;0—4;9;1

Milan;103;030;x—7;13;2

WP -- Seth West. LP -- Bishop Roberts. S -- Kyle Yeater. Two or more hits -- MAC, John Ogle 2. MIL, A.J. Hatlestad 4, Yeater 2, West 2. 2B -- MIL, Cade Sharp, Hatlestad 2. Two or more RBIs -- MAC, Tyler Bickers 2. MIL, Sharp 2, West 2.

