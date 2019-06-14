Legion baseball 

Moline 246 6, Barrington 158 3

Barrington;000;300;0;--;3;8;2

Moline;330;000;x;--;6;5;2

Devon Breiholz, Landon Thiele (6). Vojack, Bressett (6). WP -- Breiholz. LP -- Vojack. Save -- Thiele. Two or more hits -- Barrington, Gardner, Christoffer; Moline, Michael Conner. 2B -- Barrington, Christoffer; Moline, Brody Harding. RBI -- Barrington, Christoffer, Bressett; Moline, Brody Harding, Michael Conner, Calvin Wal

