Legion

Milan Post 569 14, Moline Post 246 4 (6 inn.)

Moline Post 246;001;03;--;4;6;3

Milan Post 569;(11)00;03;--;14;16;2

WP -- Reusch. LP -- Devon Breiholz. Two or more hits -- Moline, Michael Conner; Milan, Bost 3, Hatlesatd 3, Bough 3. 2B -- Moline, Conner; Milan, Bost 3, Hatlestad, VanHuisen, Kruse. HR -- Milan, Bough. RBIs -- Moline, Conner 2, Brody Harding; Milan, Bost 3, Hatlestad 3, Bough 2, West 2, Fetterer, Dellitt, Sharp, Essiq.

