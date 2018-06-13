Legion

Rock Island Post 200 5, Moline Post 246 2

Post 246;000;020;0;--;2;6;0

Post 200;103;010;X;--;5;10;1

WP -- James. LP -- Wages. S -- White. Two or more hits -- Post 246, Anderson, Michna; Post 200, Barrett 3, McFarland, Hoffman. 2B -- Post 200, McFarland, Hoffman. RBIs -- Post 246, Monroe 2; Post 200, McFarland 3, Hoffman 2

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments