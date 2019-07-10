Legion 

Moline 246 6, Lee' Summit MO 189 4

Moline;004;001;1;--;6;10;1

Lee Summit;003;100;0;--;4;8;0

Jake Nitzel, Michael Conner (7). Michael, Hopson (4), Calia (7). WP -- Nitzel. LP -- Hopson. Two or more hits -- Moline, Michael Conner, Jacob Pauwels, Jake Parks; Lee Summit, Key, Hill, Adams. 2B -- Moline, Jacob Pauwels. RBI -- Moline, Jacob Pauwels 2, Michael Conner 2, Bryce Luckey; Lee Summit, Ragland

