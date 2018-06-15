Legion baseball 

Moline 246 9, Wheaton 76 5

Moline;030;020;4;--;9;9;2

Wheaton;101;000;3;--;5;11;4

Carter Schierbrock. Langford, Bostrom (7). WP -- Carter Schierbrock. LP -- Langford. Two or more hits -- Moline, Dan Anderson 3, Devon Breiholz 3; Wheaton, Donahue, Olson, Gray, Baccara. 2B -- Moline, Dan Anderson, Devon Breiholz, Sam Monroe; Wheaton, Bostrom, Baccara. HR -- Wheaton, Gray. RBI -- Moline, Sam Monroe 3, Dan Anderson 2, Ben Monroe, Nolan Griffin, Devon Breiholz; Wheaton, Madial 2, Gray

Moline 246 8, Lake Villa 1291 6

Moline;610;000;1;--;8;7;5

Lake Villa;001;000;5;--;6;10;6

Ben Monroe, Sam Monroe (7). Carillo, Shaide (4). WP -- Ben Monroe. LP -- Carillo. Two or more hits -- Moline, Noah Sebben 3; Lake Villa, Varitek 3, May, Ruefer. 2B -- Moline, Drew Parks. HR -- Moline, Noah Sebben. RBI -- Moline, Drew Parks 2, Noah Sebben, Eric Maffie, Dan Anderson, Aiden Michna, Jacob Pauwels; Lake Villa, Pope 2, Goodrich, May, Ruefer

