Legion baseball
Moline 246 9, Wheaton 76 5
Moline;030;020;4;--;9;9;2
Wheaton;101;000;3;--;5;11;4
Carter Schierbrock. Langford, Bostrom (7). WP -- Carter Schierbrock. LP -- Langford. Two or more hits -- Moline, Dan Anderson 3, Devon Breiholz 3; Wheaton, Donahue, Olson, Gray, Baccara. 2B -- Moline, Dan Anderson, Devon Breiholz, Sam Monroe; Wheaton, Bostrom, Baccara. HR -- Wheaton, Gray. RBI -- Moline, Sam Monroe 3, Dan Anderson 2, Ben Monroe, Nolan Griffin, Devon Breiholz; Wheaton, Madial 2, Gray
Moline 246 8, Lake Villa 1291 6
Moline;610;000;1;--;8;7;5
Lake Villa;001;000;5;--;6;10;6
Ben Monroe, Sam Monroe (7). Carillo, Shaide (4). WP -- Ben Monroe. LP -- Carillo. Two or more hits -- Moline, Noah Sebben 3; Lake Villa, Varitek 3, May, Ruefer. 2B -- Moline, Drew Parks. HR -- Moline, Noah Sebben. RBI -- Moline, Drew Parks 2, Noah Sebben, Eric Maffie, Dan Anderson, Aiden Michna, Jacob Pauwels; Lake Villa, Pope 2, Goodrich, May, Ruefer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.