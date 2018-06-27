Legion baseball 

Moline 246 4, Las Vegas, NV (Desert Oasis) Aces 1

Las Vegas;100;000;0;--;1;5;5

Moline;001;030;x;--;4;5;0

Devon Breiholz, Jacob Pauwels (4), Carter Schierbrock (7). Miklich. WP -- Jacob Pauwels. LP -- Miklich. Save -- Carter Schierbrock. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sam Monroe. 2B -- Moline, Noah Sebben. RBI -- Las Vegas, Schmidt; Moline, Noah Sebben 2, Eric Maffie, Dan Anderson

0
0
0
0
0

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

Load comments