Legion

Moline Post 246 6, Rantoul Post 287 0

Rantoul;000;000;0;--;0;1;1

Moline;301;011;x;--;6;10;1

WP -- Devon Breiholz. LP -- Crites. Two or more hits -- Moline, Aiden Michna 3, Michael Conner, Bryce Luckey. 2B -- Michna, Conner. RBI -- Moline, Conner 2, Luckey 2, Calvin Wall.

