Age: 24

Home: Kenya

Career: Runnerup in 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and 02016 Worlds Best 10k … third in 2017 Beach to Beacon 10k … fourth in 2017 Kenya World Championship 10,000-meter trials.

This year: Sixth in Okpekpe International 10k Road Race.

At Bix: First appearance.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments