Age: 24
Home: Kenya
Career: Runnerup in 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships and 02016 Worlds Best 10k … third in 2017 Beach to Beacon 10k … fourth in 2017 Kenya World Championship 10,000-meter trials.
This year: Sixth in Okpekpe International 10k Road Race.
At Bix: First appearance.
