Lesson learned: Don't take sports for granted

High school sports has recently been on quite a run, producing multiple state champions in multiple sports, Mr. and Ms. Basketballs, a McDonald's All-American and numerous Gatorade players of the year.

This area has had extraordinary talent grow up in its own backyard, something that doesn't happen all too often.

Several of those athletes have gone on to the college level, many to Division-I schools around the country. Some of them stay home, going to St. Ambrose or Augustana, whose men's basketball program has made the D-III Final Four twice in the last six years and had an unprecedented run of five straight CCIW regular-season championships end this past season.

When those teams and individuals that include friends, neighbors and students make it to the pinnacle, they deserve to be supported, because players and teams like these shouldn't be taken for granted.

The Quad-Cities area is lucky enough to have the World Series of Drag Racing, a PGA tournament and a D-I college basketball tournament, all within a 30-mile radius. Not a lot of areas the size of the Quad-Cities can boast the same thing, and to think this community will always have the wealth of options is to be shortsighted, especially considering the recent misfortunes of some local teams.