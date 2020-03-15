Lesson learned: Don't take sports for granted

If this past week taught us anything, it is that sports should never be taken for granted.
In an unprecedented sequence of events, every single sporting league in the country was either canceled or postponed in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
No NBA. No NHL. No March Madness. No College World Series. No golf. No auto racing.
The Quad-Cities wasn’t immune. The Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center was canceled, as was the rest of the season for the Quad City Storm.
The Quad City Steamwheelers had their season postponed, while the start of the season for the Quad Cities River Bandits has been delayed.
There aren't even any high school or local college sports right now to grab our attention.
It has left a gaping void in the lives of millions of Americans, but was an important step to try and curtail the spread of a pandemic that is spreading quicker than our understanding of it.
In the end, hopefully, this will pass. Hopefully, these measures have been taken in time to limit the casualties and we can return to a feeling of normalcy in all facets of life, including sports.
But until that happens, this hiatus can give Quad-Citians a chance to realize how fortunate we are when it comes to the sporting scene.
High school sports has recently been on quite a run, producing multiple state champions in multiple sports, Mr. and Ms. Basketballs, a McDonald's All-American and numerous Gatorade players of the year.
This area has had extraordinary talent grow up in its own backyard, something that doesn't happen all too often.
Several of those athletes have gone on to the college level, many to Division-I schools around the country. Some of them stay home, going to St. Ambrose or Augustana, whose men's basketball program has made the D-III Final Four twice in the last six years and had an unprecedented run of five straight CCIW regular-season championships end this past season.
When those teams and individuals that include friends, neighbors and students make it to the pinnacle, they deserve to be supported, because players and teams like these shouldn't be taken for granted.
The Quad-Cities area is lucky enough to have the World Series of Drag Racing, a PGA tournament and a D-I college basketball tournament, all within a 30-mile radius. Not a lot of areas the size of the Quad-Cities can boast the same thing, and to think this community will always have the wealth of options is to be shortsighted, especially considering the recent misfortunes of some local teams.
Two years ago, this area lost the Quad City Mallards, a hockey team that brought the community together in massive ways for 20 years before poor ownership, high operating costs and dwindling attendance forced the team to cease operations.
The area didn’t have to mourn the loss of minor league hockey for long as owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley stepped in to bring the Quad City Storm to the area less than three months after the Mallards left.
The success hasn’t been there yet, the Storm are just 34-53-13 with nearly two seasons complete, and so far, the fans haven’t been nearly as attentive. Prior to the season cancellation, the Storm were averaging 2,978 fans per game, one year after averaging 3,180 in their inaugural season.
For comparison, in their last year of existence, a season defined by 42 losses, the most for any Quad-Cities hockey team ever, the Mallards averaged 3,450 fans, numbers that ownership decided weren’t good enough to stay around.
Luckily, the SPHL operating costs are a fraction of the ECHL’s, and the Storm can make do with fewer fans for the moment, but at what point does current ownership decide it’s not a worthwhile venture, and then this area is left without hockey?
More fans in the stands could make winning and losing more of a moot point.
This area could also lose baseball, thanks to Major League Baseball’s proposed contraction of 42 minor league baseball teams, including the Quad Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings.
Maybe a boost in attendance won’t save those teams, but it would send quite a message to those holding the axe if they see fans packing the stands at Modern Woodmen Park and NelsonCorp Field when play resumes this spring.
At least make the powers that be think twice before they act.
Time and money are valuable resources, and it's hard to tell people what to do with either, but sports have a unique way of connecting our communities. Without them, the Quad-Cities really become segmented, nothing much to tie them together except a quintet of bridges.
These weeks, or possibly months, without sporting events will be tough for the athletes and coaches, people working in front offices or the media, and the fans.
Until sports return, I recommend maybe reading a book or two, spending time with family, and above all, staying safe and healthy.
But when the athletes return to the playing field, no matter the level, go out and show just how badly you missed them.