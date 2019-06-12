January 23, 1927-June 8, 2019
DAVENPORT — Funeral services to celebrate the life of Lester G. Doering, 92, of Davenport will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Mr. Doering died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lester Grant Doering was born on January 23, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Lillie (Joern) Doering. He graduated from the former Davenport High School. He pursued many different interests and found he enjoyed being self-employed building homes, apartment buildings and storage facilities. Among his hobbies were photography and traveling. Traveling to the Holy Land and to California with his grandson, Jake, were two of his favorite trips.
On April 5, 1953, he married Margaret Piper in Davenport, and later married Betty Axtell in Davenport on May 16, 1987. Mr. Doering was a longtime member and very active at Faith United Methodist Church in Davenport, in fact, he attended church the Sunday before he died. He also enjoyed eating out as a loyal customer at Cracker Barrel.
Surviving members of the family include a daughter, Audrey (Dennis) Claussen of Davenport; a son, Grant (Elena) Doering of Greenbrae, Calif.; and two grandsons, Jake and Aidan.
Those preceding him death are his parents, his two wives, and a sister, Evelyn.
The family would like to thank Lighthouse Homecare, especially the caregivers, Rose, Jen, Deah and Erin for all their kindness and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
