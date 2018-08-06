Illowa Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 91 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee announced the following apprentices have completed required 5-year combined classroom and on-the-job training to achieve the position of sheet-metal or service journeyman:
Nicholas Becker, Climate, Eldridge; Gregg Bradford, Climate, Eldridge; Mitch Cady, Gabrilson, Davenport; Eric Carr, Gabrilson, Davenport (service technician); Cordell Doran, Millard, Burlington (service technician); Will Gotthardt, Climate, Eldridge; Alex Haigh, Johnson, East Moline; Andrew Hartje, Brockway, Burlington; Travis Heiar, Hornbuckle, Davenport; Riley Hilbert, Winger, Ottumwa, Iowa; Ryan Hinzman, Crawford, Rock Island; Ashton Hutton, Schebler, Bettendorf; Michael Johnson, Tri-State Sheet Metal, Keokuk, Iowa; Matt Kloppenborg, Schebler, Bettendorf; Michael Kokemuller, Schebler, Bettendorf; Lucas Laster, Schebler, Davenport; Chad Lydic, Mechanical Services, Galesburg; Kurt Mohr, Schebler, Bettendorf; Jerame Mowery, Brady, Moline; Dustin Nickels, Kale, Moline (service technician); Joseph Stuckey, Geisler, Dubuque; Scott Sullivan, Schebler, Bettendorf; Chris Sutcliffe, Millard, Burlington (service technician).
