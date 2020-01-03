Leti Lerma, Muscatine

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

She was selected as the MAC's player of the year on two occasions and voted to an all-state team three times during her career from 2009-13.

Lerma finished with 1,204 career points (among top three in school history), 557 rebounds, 200 steals and nearly 100 blocked shots. In her final two seasons, Muscatine won 39 games and reached the Class 5A state tournament once.

The 5-10 forward went on to have an impactful career at Bradley. She holds the school record for career rebounds (844) and averaged 17 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the final seven games of her career.

Lerma, a video coordinator for the Bradley women's basketball program, plays for the St. Louis Surge -- a member of the Women's Basketball Development Association.

