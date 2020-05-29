Letter: A true leader

The 2nd congressional district needs Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent our interests in Congress. As a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Mariannette will ensure that our country retains its freedoms. She will fight to make sure that our military is strong and will provide perspective on how to reform our national defense strategy in light of the pandemic.

Over the years, I have had many conversations with Mariannette, and I admire her belief in individual responsibility instead of solely relying on the government. This is a trait that I know many Iowans in the 2nd District are looking for their representative to be mindful of.

Mariannette has shown the ability to work with her colleagues from both sides of the aisle during her time as a state senator and to do what is best for Iowans. She is also a trained nurse and a doctor, and I feel that makes her a particularly perfect candidate to help America survive and thrive during and after this pandemic.

Mariannette has demonstrated her aptitude for leadership. It's time that we elect a true leader, and that person is Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Delia Meier

Walcott

