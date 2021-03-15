Letter: An alternative opinion

If everyone had the same thoughts and views, this would certainly be a dull world - and we probably wouldn't need an editorial page!

I was surprised to see one of my favorite comic in the paper has generated two negative opinion letters recently. I want to express my alternative opinion.

A person's sense of humor is truly individually defined — and I find myself as well as my husband reflected in "The Lockhorns" almost on a daily basis. If a single panel generates this much discussion, I think it is doing it's job — making readers think. My vote is keep printing the Lockhorns!

Karen Nelson

LeClaire

